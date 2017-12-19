TERRAMERICAS Square / Boyance Arquitectos

+ 25

Architects Boyance Arquitectos

Location Calle 74 249, Fraccionamiento Las Américas, 97302 Mérida, Yucatán., Fraccionamiento Las Américas, 97302 Mérida, Yucatán, Mexico

Author Architect Gerardo Boyancé Ancona

Architect in Charge Natalie Dager García, Andree Pasos Dzul

Area 3000.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs David Cervera Castro

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. The land is located north of the City of Merida, Yucatan, in the Fraccionamiento Las Americas, has a surface area of 10,000.00 m2 in which there was a footprint of 2,000.00m² determined for a gas station. The program was solved in an area of 3,000.00m² of commercial premises.

In the treatment of the premises that are at the bottom of the ground with west facing, it was proposed to use sliding louvre curtains made of aluminium for sun protection. The pedestrian plaza that integrates the existing donation area with the shopping plaza forms a large park as a whole. Materials such as apparent concrete, glass and aluminium were used for the low maintenance of the plaza.

This project was awarded an Honorable Mention at the 2nd Biennial of Young Architects; in the category of Commerce; the contest that is organized by the Federation of Associations of Architects of the Mexican Republic. He was also awarded the Silver Medal at the 1st Biennial of Architecture of the Gulf; in the category Trade, Supply, Transportation Services; the contest that is organized by the Federation of Associations of Architects of the Mexican Republic.