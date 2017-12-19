World
TERRAMERICAS Square / Boyance Arquitectos

  • 15:00 - 19 December, 2017
TERRAMERICAS Square / Boyance Arquitectos
TERRAMERICAS Square / Boyance Arquitectos, © David Cervera Castro
© David Cervera Castro

© David Cervera Castro

  • Architects

    Boyance Arquitectos

  • Location

    Calle 74 249, Fraccionamiento Las Américas, 97302 Mérida, Yucatán., Fraccionamiento Las Américas, 97302 Mérida, Yucatán, Mexico

  • Author Architect

    Gerardo Boyancé Ancona

  • Architect in Charge

    Natalie Dager García, Andree Pasos Dzul

  • Area

    3000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    David Cervera Castro
© David Cervera Castro
© David Cervera Castro

Text description provided by the architects. The land is located north of the City of Merida, Yucatan, in the Fraccionamiento Las Americas, has a surface area of 10,000.00 m2 in which there was a footprint of 2,000.00m² determined for a gas station. The program was solved in an area of 3,000.00m² of commercial premises.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

In the treatment of the premises that are at the bottom of the ground with west facing, it was proposed to use sliding louvre curtains made of aluminium for sun protection. The pedestrian plaza that integrates the existing donation area with the shopping plaza forms a large park as a whole. Materials such as apparent concrete, glass and aluminium were used for the low maintenance of the plaza.

© David Cervera Castro
© David Cervera Castro
© David Cervera Castro
© David Cervera Castro

This project was awarded an Honorable Mention at the 2nd Biennial of Young Architects; in the category of Commerce; the contest that is organized by the Federation of Associations of Architects of the Mexican Republic. He was also awarded the Silver Medal at the 1st Biennial of Architecture of the Gulf; in the category Trade, Supply, Transportation Services; the contest that is organized by the Federation of Associations of Architects of the Mexican Republic.

© David Cervera Castro
© David Cervera Castro
