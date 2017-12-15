World
  7. Weekend Villa / Nitin Killawala + Associates

Weekend Villa / Nitin Killawala + Associates

  • 20:00 - 15 December, 2017
Weekend Villa / Nitin Killawala + Associates
Weekend Villa / Nitin Killawala + Associates, © Dinesh Mehta
© Dinesh Mehta

  • Team

    Ketan Mistry

  • Structure Design

    Shanghvi & Associates Pvt.Ltd.

  • Landscape Design

    AMS Consultants
© Dinesh Mehta
Text description provided by the architects. Perched atop Amarja Hills in Pawna at the tip of a hillock is the cluster of cuboids forming the basic structure of this weekend escapade 

© Dinesh Mehta
Each room is trapezoidal in plan as well as section focusing on view frame of serene Pawna Lake and soft mountains cape.  In order to define the individuality of each room these cuboids are placed apart connecting by a low height connector lobby. The cuboids are placed like dices to suit the contours and capture best views.

Ground Level Plan
Ground Level Plan

Also, the structure is like a simple garage like blocks having two strong walls along its depth while large openings on both ends for cross ventilation. Two long walls of concrete blocks clad with black basalt for easy maintenance and weather proof having galvanized deck sheets placed on steel purlins to simplify the structure. This roof in steel in place of concrete slab avoids shuttering / scaffolding etc. Also, instead of false ceiling for thermal insulation, clay tiles are placed over thin layer of concrete 

© Dinesh Mehta
Three out of four cuboids are linked with a large sprawl of lawns, by constructing optimum retaining wall and earth fill to get seamless view between the wide openings of structures and the distant water body.

© Dinesh Mehta
Amarja Hills is no different. Any setting with natural elements of water and mountains are always exotic especially during sunsets and sunrises.

© Dinesh Mehta
Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses India
Cite: "Weekend Villa / Nitin Killawala + Associates" 15 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/885442/weekend-villa-nitin-killawala-plus-associates/> ISSN 0719-8884

