What Does Your Choice of Pen Say About You?

Architects are people of great taste, who enjoy the finer things in life – especially when it comes to pens. The saying goes: ‘don’t judge a book by its cover’, but inevitably we find ourselves judging an architect by their choice of pen. It’s easy to do when your colleague decides to grab the nearest biro to sketch a quick diagram, leaving you to squirm as you sit and watch it indent the paper.

Pens are powerful tools for architects, that harness our thoughts and ideas into potential three-dimensional structures. In the age of the digital world, pens have become sacred, grounding us back to the simple pleasure of drawing to begin the creative process. After years of trying and testing all the different writing instruments out there, we eventually find the one which can say a lot more about ourselves than you may think.

The Fountain Pen

Mature and intelligent individuals that are usually found informing the ‘lesser’ experienced co-workers of tales about when plans were made on drawing boards and how architecture has lost its magic since the introduction of CAD. Everyone in the office knows they use a fountain pen because they just don’t let you forget it.

The Mechanical Pencil

It may not technically be a pen, but it is many architects’ weapon of choice. As extremely busy individuals, mechanical pencil users don’t have the time or patience for a sharpener so instead opt for a drawing implement that allows them to constantly create and adapt plans with the added security of being able to erase any mistakes.

The 0.05 Fineliner

A perfectionist at heart to the very last detail of the drainpipe and lintels. Their desks are usually impeccably organised, much like their sketchbooks which are brimming full of observations on the architectural world. Users of thess thin nib pens have their lives together and are quietly confident about their skill as a designer.

The ‘Free-Flowing’ Pen

The creative of the office that walks into meetings with about twenty different options for a particular scheme. Their brains can never switch off and they are often found up at 2am furiously scribbling into a moleskine notebook their latest idea that has come to them in the middle of the night.

The Biro

*Insert eye-roll* Biros are cheap and cheerful, but are they really going to present you as creative, forward-thinking designer of buildings? Although biro users are usually quite practical and smug as they stand back and watch the rest of us fork out a small fortune on something that costs them basically nothing.

The Collection of Pigment Liners

One pen just isn’t enough for some. Their pencil case is the size of their arm, hoarding all the different nib sizes and shades of grey, which are unfortunately taken advantage of and lent out to all the co-worker if the office gets wise to it. These people are always well equipped and ready for any new idea or drawing.

The Brush Pen

Architects who use this pen are well kept individuals who take pride and care in their creations. They can knock out a beautiful concept sketch in seconds, leaving you in awe of their skill as both an architect and artist.

The Marker Pen

One of the least practical pen on the least, especially when the tip is several millimetres wide. Those who endorse this pen are more conceptual in their approach, focusing on the general form of the building compared with the smaller details.