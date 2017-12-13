World
i

i

i

6 Star-Studded Teams Shortlisted in Adelaide Contemporary International Design Competition

6 Star-Studded Teams Shortlisted in Adelaide Contemporary International Design Competition
Save this picture!
An aerial view of downtown Adelaide. The University of Adelaide can be seen on the left side of the photo. © Wikimedia user Normangerman at English Wikipedia. Licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0
An aerial view of downtown Adelaide. The University of Adelaide can be seen on the left side of the photo. © Wikimedia user Normangerman at English Wikipedia. Licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0

Six star-studded teams have been shortlisted in the Adelaide Contemporary International Design Competition, which is seeking to create a new contemporary art museum and public sculpture park on a significant site near the University of Adelaide and the Adelaide Botanic Garden in Adelaide, Australia.

Selected from 107 teams made up of over 500 individual firms, the six shortlisted teams were chosen through the “outstanding quality” of their initial submissions and for the complementary strengths of each of the team members.

 “This is an extraordinarily rich list of diverse creative partnerships of architects looking to complement their talents by working with both peers and smaller talented practices. The final decision was very demanding but these are the teams that convinced us through the outstanding quality of their submissions,” said Nick Mitzevich, Director, Art Gallery of South Australia.

The six shortlisted teams are:

Teams will now move on to the next competition stage, where they will produce conceptual designs for the site. Each team will visit the site in January, and will receive an honorarium of AU$90,000 for their competition work. The submissions will be revealed to the public in April, with a winner to be selected in May.

“The six teams all showed a strong connection with Adelaide – and understood that our aim is not to create an off-the-peg architectural icon but a piece of Adelaide, an entity that will be sustainable and polymathic in the way it enhances the social, cultural and architectural fabric of the city,” added Mitzevich.

The competition is organized by Malcolm Reading Consultants. Learn more about the project on the official competition website, here.

