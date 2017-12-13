RIBA Announces 2018 RIBA International Prize Longlist for World's Best Building

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has revealed the 2018 RIBA International List, the longlist of buildings in the running for one of the world’s most prestigious architecture awards, the RIBA International Prize.
The biennial award considers the world’s best new buildings completed in the past two years that exemplify “design excellence, architectural ambition and delivering meaningful social impact.” This year’s longlist features 62 projects from around the world, more than double the number selected for the longlist of the inaugural prize in 2016.
“The RIBA International List 2018 shines a light on the world’s best new buildings and most impressive architectural talent,” said RIBA President, Ben Derbyshire. “Most importantly, this significant selection of 62 projects illustrates the meaningful impact and transformative quality that well-designed buildings can have on communities, wherever they are in the world.”
The shortlist for the RIBA International Prize will be selected from this list by a Grand Jury led by esteemed architect Elizabeth Diller of Diller Scofidio + Renfro. The overall winner of the RIBA International Prize will be announced in December 2018.
Grafton Architects’ Universidad de Ingeniería y Tecnología (UTEC) in Lima won the inaugural RIBA International Prize in 2016.
RIBA International List
8 Chifley Square; Sydney, Australia / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners with Lippmann Partnership, Arup (Australia)
AP House Urbino; Pieve di Cagna, Italy / Gardini Gibertini Architects
Audain Art Museum; Whistler, British Columbia, Canada / Patkau Architects
Baan Huay Sarn Yaw - Post Disaster School; Chiang Rai, Thailand / Vin Varavarn Architects
Baitasi House of the Future; Beijing, China / Dot Architects
BBVA Bancomer Tower; Mexico City, Mexico / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners with Legorreta + Legorreta
Beyazıt State Library; Istanbul, Turkey / Tabanlıoğlu Architects
Bremer Landesbank Headquarters; Bremen, Germany / Caruso St John Architects
Buendner Kunstmuseum Chur; Chur, Switzerland / Barozzi Veiga
Cabbage Tree House; Bayview, Australia / Peter Stutchbury Architecture
Captain Kelly's Cottage; Tasmania, Australia / John Wardle Architects
Central European University - Phase 1; Budapest, Hungary / O'Donnell + Tuomey with M-Teampannon Kft
Children Village; Formoso do Araguaia, Brazil / Alephzero with Rosenbaum
City Hall Deventer; Deventer, The Netherlands / Neutelings Riedijk Architecten
Cluny Park Residences; Singapore / SCDA
Cuernavaca House; Mexico City, Mexico / Tapia McMahon
Empower; Khayelitsha, South Africa / Urban-Think Tank, ETHZ
EY Centre; Sydney, Australia / Francis-Jones Morehen Thorp
Factory In The Forest; Penang, Malaysia / Design Unit Sdn Bhd with Chin Kuen Cheng Architect
Garden Tower; Wabern, Switzerland / Buchner Bründler Architekten
GS1 Portugal; Lisbon, Portugal / PROMONTORIO
Joolz; Amsterdam, Netherlands / Space Encounters Office for Architecture
Kannikegaarden; Ribe, Denmark / Lundgaard & Tranberg Arkitekter
Kericho Cathedral; Kericho, Kenya / John McAslan + Partners with Triad Architects
King Fahad National Library; Riyadh, Saudi Arabia / Gerber Architekten
Kunstmuseum Basel; Basel, Switzerland / Christ & Gantenbein
Lanka Learning Center; Eastern Province, Sri Lanka / feat.collective
M4 Metro Line Budapest; Budapest, Hungary / Palatium Studio with Budapesti Építőművészeti Műhely, Gelesz és Lenzsér Építészeti, Puhl és Dajka Építész Iroda, sporaarchitects, VPI Építész Studio and Palatium M4 Projekt
Maersk Tower, extension of the Panum complex at the University of Copenhagen; Copenhagen, Denmark / CF Møller Architects
Mount Herzl Memorial Hall; Jerusalem, Israel / Kimmel Eshkolot Architects in collaboration with Kalush Chechick Architects
Msheireb Museums; Doha, Qatar / John McAslan + Partners
Mulan Weichang Visitor Centre; Weichang, China / HDD
Musee d'arts de Nantes; Nantes, France / Stanton Williams
Museum Voorlinden; Wassenaar, The Netherlands / Kraaijvanger Architects
National Design Centre; Singapore / SCDA
Oasia Hotel Downtown; Singapore / WOHA Architects
Post-earthquake reconstruction demonstration project of Guangming Village; Zhaotong City, China / One University One Village Programme, The Chinese University of Hong Kong
Queen Elisabeth Hall; Antwerp, Belgium / SimpsonHaugh with Bureau Bouwtechniek
ROGIC ROKI Global Innovation Centre; Hamamatsu, Shizuoka, Japan / Tetsuo Kobori Architects
Salerno Maritime Terminal; Salerno, Italy / Zaha Hadid Architects with Interplan Seconda
Sancaklar Mosque; Istanbul, Turkey / EAA-Emre Arolat Architecture
Sayama Forest Chapel; Tokorozawa, Saitama, Japan / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP
Social Housing in Bairro Padre Cruz; Lisbon, Portugal / Orange - Arquitectura e Gestão de Projecto with Bruno Silvestre Architecture and D Sul
Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center; Athens, Greece / Renzo Piano Building Worskhop with BETAPLAN
Structures of Landscape, Fishtail, Montana, United States of America, by Ensamble Studio
Studio Dwelling at Rajagiriya; Colombo, Sri Lanka / Palinda Kannangara Architects
Suzhou Chapel; Suzhou, China ; Neri&Hu Design and Research Office
Tatsumi Apartment House; Tokyo, Japan / Hiroyuki Ito Architects
The Ancient Church of Vilanova de la Barca; Vilanova de la Barca, Spain / AleaOlea architecture & landscape
The Palestinian Museum; Birzeit, Palestine / Heneghan Peng Architects with Arabtech Jardaneh
Three Metro Stations in Barcelona L9; Barcelona, Spain / Garcés - de Seta - Bonet Arquitectes with TEC 4 Ingenieros Consultores
Tirpitz; Blåvand, Denmark / BIG
Toho Gakuen School of Music; Tokyo, Japan / Nikken Sekkei
Tolsa 61; Mexico City, Mexico / MOCAA Arquitectos
University of Amsterdam; Amsterdam, The Netherlands / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
Vertical forest; Milan, Italy / Boeri Studio with Studio Emanuela Borio and Laura Gatti
Wadden Sea Centre; Ribe, Denmark / Dorte Mandrup A/S
Welcome Centre and office building; Shanghai, China / Sergison Bates Architects
Xiao Jing Wan University; Shenzhen, China / Foster + Partners with GDI
YKK80 Building; Tokyo, Japan / Nikken Sekkei
Zeitz MOCAA; Cape Town, South Africa / Heatherwick Studio with VDMAA, Rick Brown Associates and Jacobs Parker