RIBA Announces 2018 RIBA International Prize Longlist for World's Best Building

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has revealed the 2018 RIBA International List, the longlist of buildings in the running for one of the world’s most prestigious architecture awards, the RIBA International Prize.

The biennial award considers the world’s best new buildings completed in the past two years that exemplify “design excellence, architectural ambition and delivering meaningful social impact.” This year’s longlist features 62 projects from around the world, more than double the number selected for the longlist of the inaugural prize in 2016.

“The RIBA International List 2018 shines a light on the world’s best new buildings and most impressive architectural talent,” said RIBA President, Ben Derbyshire. “Most importantly, this significant selection of 62 projects illustrates the meaningful impact and transformative quality that well-designed buildings can have on communities, wherever they are in the world.”

The shortlist for the RIBA International Prize will be selected from this list by a Grand Jury led by esteemed architect Elizabeth Diller of Diller Scofidio + Renfro. The overall winner of the RIBA International Prize will be announced in December 2018.

Grafton Architects’ Universidad de Ingeniería y Tecnología (UTEC) in Lima won the inaugural RIBA International Prize in 2016.

8 Chifley Square; Sydney, Australia / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners with Lippmann Partnership, Arup (Australia)

AP House Urbino; Pieve di Cagna, Italy / Gardini Gibertini Architects

Audain Art Museum; Whistler, British Columbia, Canada / Patkau Architects

Baan Huay Sarn Yaw - Post Disaster School; Chiang Rai, Thailand / Vin Varavarn Architects

Baitasi House of the Future; Beijing, China / Dot Architects

BBVA Bancomer Tower; Mexico City, Mexico / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners with Legorreta + Legorreta

Beyazıt State Library; Istanbul, Turkey / Tabanlıoğlu Architects

Bremer Landesbank Headquarters; Bremen, Germany / Caruso St John Architects

Buendner Kunstmuseum Chur; Chur, Switzerland / Barozzi Veiga

Cabbage Tree House; Bayview, Australia / Peter Stutchbury Architecture

Captain Kelly's Cottage; Tasmania, Australia / John Wardle Architects

Central European University - Phase 1; Budapest, Hungary / O'Donnell + Tuomey with M-Teampannon Kft

Children Village; Formoso do Araguaia, Brazil / Alephzero with Rosenbaum

City Hall Deventer; Deventer, The Netherlands / Neutelings Riedijk Architecten

Cluny Park Residences; Singapore / SCDA

Cuernavaca House; Mexico City, Mexico / Tapia McMahon

Empower; Khayelitsha, South Africa / Urban-Think Tank, ETHZ

EY Centre; Sydney, Australia / Francis-Jones Morehen Thorp

Factory In The Forest; Penang, Malaysia / Design Unit Sdn Bhd with Chin Kuen Cheng Architect

Garden Tower; Wabern, Switzerland / Buchner Bründler Architekten

GS1 Portugal; Lisbon, Portugal / PROMONTORIO

Joolz; Amsterdam, Netherlands / Space Encounters Office for Architecture

Kannikegaarden; Ribe, Denmark / Lundgaard & Tranberg Arkitekter

Kericho Cathedral; Kericho, Kenya / John McAslan + Partners with Triad Architects

King Fahad National Library; Riyadh, Saudi Arabia / Gerber Architekten

Kunstmuseum Basel; Basel, Switzerland / Christ & Gantenbein

Lanka Learning Center; Eastern Province, Sri Lanka / feat.collective

M4 Metro Line Budapest; Budapest, Hungary / Palatium Studio with Budapesti Építőművészeti Műhely, Gelesz és Lenzsér Építészeti, Puhl és Dajka Építész Iroda, sporaarchitects, VPI Építész Studio and Palatium M4 Projekt

MAAT; Lisbon, Portugal / AL_A

Maersk Tower, extension of the Panum complex at the University of Copenhagen; Copenhagen, Denmark / CF Møller Architects

Mount Herzl Memorial Hall; Jerusalem, Israel / Kimmel Eshkolot Architects in collaboration with Kalush Chechick Architects

Msheireb Museums; Doha, Qatar / John McAslan + Partners

Mulan Weichang Visitor Centre; Weichang, China / HDD

Musee d'arts de Nantes; Nantes, France / Stanton Williams

Museum Voorlinden; Wassenaar, The Netherlands / Kraaijvanger Architects

National Design Centre; Singapore / SCDA

Oasia Hotel Downtown; Singapore / WOHA Architects

Post-earthquake reconstruction demonstration project of Guangming Village; Zhaotong City, China / One University One Village Programme, The Chinese University of Hong Kong

Queen Elisabeth Hall; Antwerp, Belgium / SimpsonHaugh with Bureau Bouwtechniek

ROGIC ROKI Global Innovation Centre; Hamamatsu, Shizuoka, Japan / Tetsuo Kobori Architects

Salerno Maritime Terminal; Salerno, Italy / Zaha Hadid Architects with Interplan Seconda

Sancaklar Mosque; Istanbul, Turkey / EAA-Emre Arolat Architecture

Sayama Forest Chapel; Tokorozawa, Saitama, Japan / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP

Social Housing in Bairro Padre Cruz; Lisbon, Portugal / Orange - Arquitectura e Gestão de Projecto with Bruno Silvestre Architecture and D Sul

Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center; Athens, Greece / Renzo Piano Building Worskhop with BETAPLAN

Structures of Landscape, Fishtail, Montana, United States of America, by Ensamble Studio

Studio Dwelling at Rajagiriya; Colombo, Sri Lanka / Palinda Kannangara Architects

Suzhou Chapel; Suzhou, China ; Neri&Hu Design and Research Office

Tatsumi Apartment House; Tokyo, Japan / Hiroyuki Ito Architects

The Ancient Church of Vilanova de la Barca; Vilanova de la Barca, Spain / AleaOlea architecture & landscape

The Palestinian Museum; Birzeit, Palestine / Heneghan Peng Architects with Arabtech Jardaneh

Three Metro Stations in Barcelona L9; Barcelona, Spain / Garcés - de Seta - Bonet Arquitectes with TEC 4 Ingenieros Consultores

Tirpitz; Blåvand, Denmark / BIG

Toho Gakuen School of Music; Tokyo, Japan / Nikken Sekkei

Tolsa 61; Mexico City, Mexico / MOCAA Arquitectos

University of Amsterdam; Amsterdam, The Netherlands / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Vertical forest; Milan, Italy / Boeri Studio with Studio Emanuela Borio and Laura Gatti

Wadden Sea Centre; Ribe, Denmark / Dorte Mandrup A/S

Welcome Centre and office building; Shanghai, China / Sergison Bates Architects

Xiao Jing Wan University; Shenzhen, China / Foster + Partners with GDI

YKK80 Building; Tokyo, Japan / Nikken Sekkei

Zeitz MOCAA; Cape Town, South Africa / Heatherwick Studio with VDMAA, Rick Brown Associates and Jacobs Parker