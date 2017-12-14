World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Recreation & Training
  4. Denmark
  5. Sweco Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Water Sports Center Halsskov / Sweco Architects

Water Sports Center Halsskov / Sweco Architects

  • 05:00 - 14 December, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Water Sports Center Halsskov / Sweco Architects
Save this picture!
Water Sports Center Halsskov / Sweco Architects, © Mads Fredrik
© Mads Fredrik

© Mads Fredrik © Mads Fredrik © Mads Fredrik © Mads Fredrik + 16

  • Architects

    Sweco Architects

  • Location

    Birkemosevej 20, 4220 Korsør, Denmark

  • Lead Architects

    Mette Lund Traberg and Troels Holm

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Mads Fredrik
Save this picture!
© Mads Fredrik
© Mads Fredrik

Text description provided by the architects. The project emphasizes the special raw character of the site, both in the selection of new materials and the recycling of existing ones. The concrete piers have been exposed and fragments of bulwarks and harbour fittings have been preserved. Sweco Architects is the architect and landscape architect for the first stage of the new Water Sports Center in Halsskov. The project is an architectural intervention that will ensure accessibility to the water and water sports activities at the old ferry port.

Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
© Mads Fredrik
© Mads Fredrik
Save this picture!
Section
Section

The diving tower is the area's visible marker. The tower is designed for a jump from 4, 8 and 11 meters and has a distinctive yellow signal colour that can be seen from the Great Belt Bridge. The tower is made of three stacked containers, that turn gradually to generate an interesting interaction between activity, shadows and volumes. As a continuous theme, the project recycles as many materials as possible from the former port, either directly or through upcycling.

Save this picture!
© Mads Fredrik
© Mads Fredrik
Save this picture!
© Mads Fredrik
© Mads Fredrik

The area's boundaries and benches consist of the former bulwarks from the ferry port, while new wooden decks consist of sawn bulwark. The facility buildings, also built by containers, are covered with heat treated wood from sustainable forestry that ensures minimal maintenance. On the energy side, LED lighting is used to minimize total consumption.

Save this picture!
© Mads Fredrik
© Mads Fredrik
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Sports Architecture Recreation & Training Denmark
Cite: "Water Sports Center Halsskov / Sweco Architects" 14 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/885381/water-sports-center-halsskov-sweco-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »