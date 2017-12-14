Water Sports Center Halsskov / Sweco Architects

+ 16

Architects Sweco Architects

Location Birkemosevej 20, 4220 Korsør, Denmark

Lead Architects Mette Lund Traberg and Troels Holm

Project Year 2017

Photographs Mads Fredrik

Other Participants Sweco Denmark More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project emphasizes the special raw character of the site, both in the selection of new materials and the recycling of existing ones. The concrete piers have been exposed and fragments of bulwarks and harbour fittings have been preserved. Sweco Architects is the architect and landscape architect for the first stage of the new Water Sports Center in Halsskov. The project is an architectural intervention that will ensure accessibility to the water and water sports activities at the old ferry port.

The diving tower is the area's visible marker. The tower is designed for a jump from 4, 8 and 11 meters and has a distinctive yellow signal colour that can be seen from the Great Belt Bridge. The tower is made of three stacked containers, that turn gradually to generate an interesting interaction between activity, shadows and volumes. As a continuous theme, the project recycles as many materials as possible from the former port, either directly or through upcycling.

The area's boundaries and benches consist of the former bulwarks from the ferry port, while new wooden decks consist of sawn bulwark. The facility buildings, also built by containers, are covered with heat treated wood from sustainable forestry that ensures minimal maintenance. On the energy side, LED lighting is used to minimize total consumption.