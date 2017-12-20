Gateway Theatre / ONG&ONG Pte Ltd

+ 17

Architects ONG&ONG Pte Ltd

Location Jalan Bukit Merah, 34400 Simpang Empat Semanggol, Perak, Malaysia

Project Directors Ashvinkumar Kantilal, Andrew Lee

Area 4999.4 m2

Project Year 2016

Manufacturers Loading...

Landscape ONG&ONG

Mechanical & Electrical Engineering Rankine & Hill

Cost S$45,000,000.00

Site Area 1513.7 m2 More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Nested in the heart of Bukit Merah, Gateway Theatre is a multi-performance venue where user’ experience and social participation are priorities. The front façade of the theatre opens up to the streets of Bukit Merah allowing passers-by and residents to peer into the building, giving it a sense of porosity and openness.

As the building houses several performance spaces, crowd and traffic control were both important considerations. Breaking away from the traditional procession of formal and informal spaces, the emphasis for Gateway Theatre was placed on the composition of spatial relationships between the performance and community spaces. Every floor was made unique and non-repetitive, each individually encoded to provide experiences that encourage interest and participation.

Pockets of interwoven landscaped sky gardens that cascade down to the ground level help to mitigate the large scale of the block. Gateway Theatre also features a garden on the sixth floor, where greenery further melds and integrates the building with the surrounding urbanscape. Composed of varying planes, it is an extension of the performance arena and can house several performances simultaneously. Functionally, the landscaped sections act as seamless ‘breakout’ spaces, catering for moments of community interaction.