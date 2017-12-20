World
Gateway Theatre / ONG&ONG Pte Ltd

  • 22:00 - 20 December, 2017
Gateway Theatre / ONG&ONG Pte Ltd
Gateway Theatre / ONG&ONG Pte Ltd, Courtesy of ONG&ONG Pte Ltd
  • Architects

    ONG&ONG Pte Ltd

  • Location

    Jalan Bukit Merah, 34400 Simpang Empat Semanggol, Perak, Malaysia

  • Project Directors

    Ashvinkumar Kantilal, Andrew Lee

  • Area

    4999.4 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Landscape

    ONG&ONG

  • Mechanical & Electrical Engineering

    Rankine & Hill

  • Cost

    S$45,000,000.00

  • Site Area

    1513.7 m2
Text description provided by the architects. Nested in the heart of Bukit Merah, Gateway Theatre is a multi-performance venue where user’ experience and social participation are priorities. The front façade of the theatre opens up to the streets of Bukit Merah allowing passers-by and residents to peer into the building, giving it a sense of porosity and openness.

Section
Section
As the building houses several performance spaces, crowd and traffic control were both important considerations. Breaking away from the traditional procession of formal and informal spaces, the emphasis for Gateway Theatre was placed on the composition of spatial relationships between the performance and community spaces. Every floor was made unique and non-repetitive, each individually encoded to provide experiences that encourage interest and participation.

Pockets of interwoven landscaped sky gardens that cascade down to the ground level help to mitigate the large scale of the block. Gateway Theatre also features a garden on the sixth floor, where greenery further melds and integrates the building with the surrounding urbanscape. Composed of varying planes, it is an extension of the performance arena and can house several performances simultaneously. Functionally, the landscaped sections act as seamless ‘breakout’ spaces, catering for moments of community interaction.

