World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Leroy Street Studio
  6. 2015
  7. Shore House / LSS

Shore House / LSS

  • 11:00 - 13 December, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Shore House / LSS
Save this picture!
Shore House / LSS, © Scott Frances
© Scott Frances

© Scott Frances © Scott Frances © Scott Frances © Scott Frances + 13

  • Interiors

    Sybille Schneider

  • Structural Engineer

    Robert Silman Associates

  • MEP Engineer

    Condon Engineering

  • Landscape Architect

    Edmund Hollander Design

  • Lighting Design

    Clinard Design Studio
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Scott Frances
© Scott Frances

Text description provided by the architects. Located at the juncture where a forest opens onto the bay, the Shore House was designed to capture both the intimacy of the wooded site and the expansiveness of the open water. Upon approach, a cedar facade and planted roof obscure the house while the minimal fenestration curates glimpses of the ocean beyond. A cut in the earth offers entry to the house followed by a sequence of interior and exterior spaces that slowly open to sweeping views of the bay.

Save this picture!
© Scott Frances
© Scott Frances

Designed for both large family events and as a private retreat, the water side of the house is wrapped in large glass panels that open to a covered outdoor courtyard. Here a large masonry hearth supports the upper volume and provides a focal point for a sunken seating area. Access to the floating bedrooms and sitting room is by a hidden stair.

Save this picture!
© Scott Frances
© Scott Frances
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Scott Frances
© Scott Frances

The language of detailing is both expansive and intimate: exploring the junction between abstract modernism and handcrafted materiality. The monumental scale of the cantilevered mass and panoramic glazing are juxtaposed with the intimacy of the texture and warmth of charred cedar, brushed oak, blackened steel, troweled plaster, and hand-glazed tiles.

Save this picture!
© Scott Frances
© Scott Frances

By taking on the roles of both the builder and interior designer, the architects were able to engage the design process from inception through fabrication and construction and were better positioned to integrate the nuances of the site and program into the final design.

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Cite: "Shore House / LSS" 13 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/885374/shore-house-lss/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »