These Chimney Sections Show Santa's Magical Shape-Shifting Abilities

Oh no! Santa is stuck in the chimney again! For many children, there is nothing more terrifying yet thrilling than the thought of waking up to see a pair of black leather boots and red pants dangling from the fireplace on Christmas morning—maybe he ate one cookie too many.

Chimneys come in all different shapes, styles, and sizes. With the thousands of chimneys Santa squeezes down every Christmas Eve, it makes you wonder about the maneuvers, tips, and tricks he uses to shimmy down even the most unusual of spaces. Santa’s maneuvers are caught, mid-squeeze, in this series of section drawings by illustrator Chanel Dehond. With some wacky chimney shapes, perhaps shape-shifting can be added to Santa’s list of magical abilities!

