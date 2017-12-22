World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. These Chimney Sections Show Santa's Magical Shape-Shifting Abilities

These Chimney Sections Show Santa's Magical Shape-Shifting Abilities

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
These Chimney Sections Show Santa's Magical Shape-Shifting Abilities
Save this picture!
These Chimney Sections Show Santa's Magical Shape-Shifting Abilities, © Chanel Dehond
© Chanel Dehond

Oh no! Santa is stuck in the chimney again! For many children, there is nothing more terrifying yet thrilling than the thought of waking up to see a pair of black leather boots and red pants dangling from the fireplace on Christmas morning—maybe he ate one cookie too many.

Chimneys come in all different shapes, styles, and sizes. With the thousands of chimneys Santa squeezes down every Christmas Eve, it makes you wonder about the maneuvers, tips, and tricks he uses to shimmy down even the most unusual of spaces. Santa’s maneuvers are caught, mid-squeeze, in this series of section drawings by illustrator Chanel Dehond. With some wacky chimney shapes, perhaps shape-shifting can be added to Santa’s list of magical abilities!

Save this picture!
© Chanel Dehond
© Chanel Dehond
Save this picture!
© Chanel Dehond
© Chanel Dehond
Save this picture!
© Chanel Dehond
© Chanel Dehond
Save this picture!
© Chanel Dehond
© Chanel Dehond
Save this picture!
© Chanel Dehond
© Chanel Dehond

Check out more of Chanel Dehond's work via her website, Instagram, and online store.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Misc
Cite: Alya Abourezk. "These Chimney Sections Show Santa's Magical Shape-Shifting Abilities" 22 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/885352/these-chimney-sections-show-santas-magical-shape-shifting-abilities/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »