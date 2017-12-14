World
i

i

i

HOMB | Taft House / Skylab Architecture

  • 09:00 - 14 December, 2017
HOMB | Taft House / Skylab Architecture
HOMB | Taft House / Skylab Architecture, © Stephen Miller
© Stephen Miller

© Stephen Miller
Text description provided by the architects. Skylab Architecture and Method Homes partnered on developing a modular and prefab building system named HOMB. The system uses 100 square foot triangle modules designed to be site adaptable which fasten together to create endless form possibilities. Modules are stacked and assembled to meet the height and square footage requirements for each unique project.

Main Level
Main Level

Composed of 28 triangle modules for the Taft Housewas erected and assembled in one day. While the subgrade basement was built on site, the modules were being built offsite. The two modular levels were delivered in 6 units and consists of 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and an accessory dwelling unit for a total of 3,930 square feet.

© Stephen Miller
HOMB has a super-insulated building skin which is estimated to save 40% energy over code, utilizing warm floors connected to a solar powered efficient mechanical system and water conservation features. This prefab design minimizes waste and recycling at the factory by creating an efficient assembly line and sources sustainable materials using low-voc processes.

© Stephen Miller
This building module process can range in scale from a single family residence up to a 50,000 square foot commercial building, the use of modularity simplifies the design process, streamlines the construction phase and future needs of any additions or re-configurations. 

© Stephen Miller
© Stephen Miller
Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Cite: "HOMB | Taft House / Skylab Architecture" 14 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/885346/homb-taft-house-skylab-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

