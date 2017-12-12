Explore Heatherwick Studio's Vessel in This 360 Video

The idea for the vessel came from feeling that we shouldn’t just make a sculpture or a monument – it felt to us that rather than building a sculpture, it would be great if something was creating more public space.

In the latest video in their Daily 360 series, The New York Times takes us inside Heatherwick Studio’s “Vessel” at Hudson Yards. After topping out last week, the full 154 flights of stairs that make up the unique public structure are now in place, offering some pretty extraordinary views of the Hudson River and west Manhattan.

In the video, Thomas Heatherwick discusses the design concept behind the monument, as well as the long journey the pieces took from the Italian studio where they were manufactured, to their final home in New York City. So make sure to turn your volume on!

