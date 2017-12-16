Galicia Publishes a Guide to Colors and Materials Of Its Traditional Architecture

Save this picture! La Guardia Municipality in Pontevedra, Spain. Image © José Luis Cernadas Iglesias [Flickr], licensed brand CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Last October 23, in the small Galician city of Ares (Spain), the "Guide of colors and materials" was publicly presented, with which the administration of the Galician community - in collaboration with the Galicia College of Architects (COAG) - aims to establish aesthetic criteria and recommendations in the search for a better image and urban quality of Galician populations.

This document is composed of fourteen volumes and its publication was made possible by a laborious process in which, for a year, architects, historians, and graduates of Fine Arts, had analyzed more than 3,800 buildings in rural, urban and peri-urban areas, as well as in industrial properties in the four Galician provinces.

Save this picture! Galicia. Image © ondasderuido [Flickr], licensed brand CC BY-SA 2.0

In order to cover all its architecture and give specific recommendations adapted to the different contexts and characteristics that may exist, the guide divides the geography of the autonomous community into twelve areas and establishes four different types of buildings.

The twelve fixed areas are: Western Mountains; Plains and graves of Luguesa; plains, trenches and Ourensana mountains; Minho and Sil canyons margin; South coast- The Baixo Miño region; Central Galicia; Rías Baixas region; Western plains and wells; Gulf of Ártabro; Northern Galicia and the Mariña-bajo Eo.

Of the four types of buildings defined, the first one is the one of the traditional architecture and its evolution until the mid-20th century; in which it is recommended to use for its traditional technical rehabilitations, stone in the walls and wooden joinery.

In second place, the recent architecture, which includes the built since the 60s, with distinctions between urban and rural. In these cases, the guide offers freedom of materials and focuses on colors, which should be consistent with those of the environment in which it is located and, however, it is recommended that they have a matte finish.

Save this picture! Pontevedra. Image © Dani Oliver [Flickr], licensed brand CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

The third type, are the buildings in isolated rural land and the fourth are industrial buildings. In addition, the guide also sets maximum limits of brightness and saturation for all colors to ensure harmony.

Although the manual is not mandatory, it will be available to all Galician councils so that they can guide and give recommendations to both the different agents involved in the architectural project and the owners of the buildings. In this way, we seek to achieve a harmonious, balanced, coherent and respectful landscape of the preexisting environment and built heritage.

Via: La Voz de Galicia.