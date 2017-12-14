World
  14 December, 2017
// house / Time Architects, © Quang Trần
© Quang Trần

© Quang Trần © Chimnon Studio

© Chimnon Studio
© Chimnon Studio

Text description provided by the architects. I believe in God. Only I spell it Nature. -Frank Lloyd Wright-

The family members are all Christians. To them, belief is the most important. They want this new house to be modern, on the other hand, it must contain tradition.

© Quang Trần
© Quang Trần

Studying the context and the Investor life, the quest for the architects is to find “God” in “Nature” and bring Him to form, in Nature: Light, Wind, The Green,...

Section Diagram
Section Diagram

Inspired by the space order of the traditional house, with patios, intermediate spaces, louvre doors ... are "transformed" to a “Cover”, fitting the needs of living.  The “soft-cover”, takes the role as an in-out environment filter as well as  enhancing the interactions between homeowners and neighbors.  The voids in the house are the “storage” for future "changes". The separating-wood floors are used instead of the concrete, solid floors. Through the voids, Nature, in form of lights and winds, spreads throughout the house. Wherever the place in this house, people can feel Nature surrounding them, changing as time goes by.

© Quang Trần
© Quang Trần

With this, the bonds, the connections, the communications between people are strengthened.

© Quang Trần
© Quang Trần
