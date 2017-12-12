World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Gallery
  4. China
  5. MVRDV
  6. 2017
  7. The Sea World Culture and Arts Center Gallery / MVRDV

The Sea World Culture and Arts Center Gallery / MVRDV

  • 11:00 - 12 December, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The Sea World Culture and Arts Center Gallery / MVRDV
Save this picture!
© Zhang Chao
© Zhang Chao

© Zhang Chao © Zhang Chao © Zhang Chao © Zhang Chao + 17

  • Architects

    MVRDV

  • Location

    Shekou, Nanshan, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China

  • Design MVRDV

    Winy Maas, Jacob van Rijs, Nathalie de Vries

  • Design Team

    Winy Maas, Wenchian Shi, Marta Pozo, with Bart Milon, Gustavo van Staveren, Cai Zheli, Matiss Groskaufmanis, Guang Ruey Tan, Sen Yang, Jan Szymankiewicz, Jose Sanmartin, Wenzhao Jia

  • Project Coordinator

    Jammy Zhu

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Zhang Chao

  • Director

    Ole Bouman

  • Programme Director

    Rong Zhao

  • Exhibition Curator

    Carrie Chan

  • Exhibition Manager

    Xiaonan Li

  • Assistant Curator

    Siyun Tang, Xiaoyu Zhang

  • Exhibition Assistant

    Yunjing Huang, Chenchen Zhou

  • Learning and Event Manager

    Haibing Shen

  • Event Assistant

    Qiuyi Ye

  • Learning Assistant

    Xuan Pan

  • Head of Communication

    Ling Gu

  • Membership Manager

    Shu Zhang

  • Designer

    Sheng Cheng

  • Branding Officer

    Sichao Wu

  • Exhibition Construction

    Kastone

  • Co-architect

    Design Republic engineering

  • Graphic Design

    Thonik
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Zhang Chao
© Zhang Chao

Text description provided by the architects. Design has become and will be more and more the keyword of our world and our next worlds. The word will be the carrier of the thinking processes towards new societies. It is about the phase before production. It is about the thinking before the making. Design products change our world and so do the machines that produce new products. A society led by design is under endless construction and in an expanding smartening universe, there is an emergence of a new world of digitized making.

Save this picture!
© Zhang Chao
© Zhang Chao

How to convey that thought? How to experience that? That small thing are able to change the world..... and that big things can change small ones sequentially. What changes can we imagine? How do they interrelate?

Save this picture!
© Zhang Chao
© Zhang Chao

MVRDV’s design for the main exhibition hall of the Sea World Culture and Art Center located in Shekou, Shenzhen responds to the biennial theme; ‘Minding the Digital’ and considers the myriad forms of digital creativities that are critical to China’s shift from a historic manufacturing centre to its current reinvention as an innovative hub. The design draws on and also reflects upon the central question of how to identify multiple design directions generated by digital thinking? To answer this, MVRDV has developed a labyrinth located over two floors that individualise and differentiates the display environments for designs and designers, whilst at the same time creates a synergy between both floors which gives different perspectives and experience from either within the exhibition hall or viewing from above.

Save this picture!
© Zhang Chao
© Zhang Chao

The exhibition hall comprises of two levels:

LEVEL 1: THE PRODUCTS

On level one, a labyrinth of ideas is made. This floor is designed as a maze of rooms that each show of designers and designers are contributing the making of a new world. They all have individualised foucs so need individual rooms to reflect on this. Visitors however can go from room to room to get further acquainted with their works and understand them. All of the rooms have black interiors to give central focus products on display.

Save this picture!
© Zhang Chao
© Zhang Chao

LEVEL 2: THE MAKERS

On the second floor and above the individualized display spaces below, stairs lead to an upper level with a glass floor showing off the makers, products and designers below. It becomes akin to a ‘dance floor’ where visitors can experience walking over (hi)stories. Here the visitor can interact with what goes on below as well as encountering a space for future products. It is a beautiful space illuminated from below.

Save this picture!
© Zhang Chao
© Zhang Chao

THE GENERATOR

The inventions of the past somehow interrelate and this is somehow described as an open source society that promotes showing. and an awareness of what others are doing and thinking. The generator is a place for encountering the interrelatedness of the past and present whilst looking to the future.

Save this picture!
© Zhang Chao
© Zhang Chao

TROY, THE EVOLUTIONARY CITY

Layer after layer new societies are being built and the proposal here for Design Museum might be likened to Schliemann’s excavations in Troy, that showed the evolutions of history and the making of the city. The future is made by inventive ideas that can lead to the emergence of the evolutionary city.

Save this picture!
© Zhang Chao
© Zhang Chao

All these rooms, ideas, products and makers might be seen as offering a panoramic view on the current making culture and how design/designers help construct a brave new world. 

Save this picture!
© Zhang Chao
© Zhang Chao
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Gallery China
Cite: "The Sea World Culture and Arts Center Gallery / MVRDV" 12 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/885328/the-sea-world-culture-and-arts-center-gallery-mvrdv/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »