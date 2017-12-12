Valley House / David Guerra

+ 46

Architects David Guerra

Location Nova Lima, Brazil

Design Team Jefferson Gurgel, Ninive Resende, Bernardo Hauck

Landscape Design Carla Pimentel

Area 700.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Jomar Bragança

Manufacturers Loading...

Structure Tulio Antonini

Hydraulic / Electric Proelli Engenharia

Woodwork Insight Móveis More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A couple with two grown up sons approached us having a generous site with an almost 360° view and the idea of building a modern and cozy house. The house needed to be a good place to entertain guests and friends and at the same time maintain the panorama created by the garden. Thus, the house was built with fluid spaces, with generous lighting and crossed ventilation, that could be easily integrated or isolated to be used together or independently changing integration and privacy as needed.

The landscape that unravels in the horizon along with the garden all around the house, and on the inside with a winter garden, makes so that the house lives harmoniously with the landscape allowing for contemplation in every direction.

On the ground floor, there are the social, leisure and service areas of the house. As soon as you enter the house there are four pivoting open to an ample hall, from which you see the winter garden, the kitchen, the verandas, the living room and the stairs to the second floor. The living and dining rooms are integrated with the verandas, garden, kitchen and home theater, of which the last two can be closed. The kitchen as the heart of the house is open to all 4 sides, dining room, living room, terrace and pool deck. The living room itself is integrated to an outdoors gourmet kitchen, a washroom, game room, pool deck, spa, sauna and the winter garden. Upon entering the house to the left we have a washroom, with patchwork of blue tiles exclusively designed by the architect, the winter garden and the office, which is connected to the winter garden. The idea of the integrating spaces brings the flow of a connected house that embraces nature. The stairs that lead to the second floor is constructed over the winter garden and brings to the vertical and horizontal circulation a view of the house and of the garden itself.

On the first floor, the bedrooms have a view to the horizon and have private terraces. The master bedroom has a very wide view and a terrace. The closet in spacious and the bathroom has a small garden.

A modern house that is deeply founded in the affective memories using stone, wood, brick, raw cement and tiles, also using color and landscaping to build a warm and cozy environment, design for relaxation and rest, but also being able to sustain good encounters and meetings.

In the décor side of things the materials purpose was to make the house a refuge from idleness a place to awaken. The furniture designed by both Brazilian and International designers, Tibetan carpets, linen curtains, paintings from local artists, objects brought from trips and a mix of natural materials such as linen, leather and wood bring richness to the décor also seeking a Brazilian identity.