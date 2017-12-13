World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Peru
  5. Gonzalez Moix Arquitectura
  6. 2017
  7. Jolla 39 House / Gonzalez Moix Arquitectura + Alejandro Esposito

Jolla 39 House / Gonzalez Moix Arquitectura + Alejandro Esposito

  • 15:00 - 13 December, 2017
Jolla 39 House / Gonzalez Moix Arquitectura + Alejandro Esposito
Jolla 39 House / Gonzalez Moix Arquitectura + Alejandro Esposito, © Ramiro Del Carpio
© Ramiro Del Carpio

© Ramiro Del Carpio © Ramiro Del Carpio © Ramiro Del Carpio © Ramiro Del Carpio + 36

© Ramiro Del Carpio
© Ramiro Del Carpio

Text description provided by the architects. We understand that all architectural experience is multi-sensorial and embraces qualities of matter and not matter, of the closed and open space, of accurate or ambiguous space, of textures, reflections, of the human scale among others. We were interested in exploring processes where mass and light became the raw material for building a timeless container, which embraces a specific program and enters into direct communion with the site. 

© Ramiro Del Carpio
© Ramiro Del Carpio
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Ramiro Del Carpio
© Ramiro Del Carpio
Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan
© Ramiro Del Carpio
© Ramiro Del Carpio

The decision to live on the beach for seasons, involved a series of approaches that discuss a way of life that transits between private and public, and make us wonder how to control that privacy and quiet without losing the concept of the spatial relationship between the interior and exterior, added to an extensive needs program. An exterior volumetry is generated as a respond of the structural pattern, a succession of exposed concrete porticos and carpentry, as it generates a dynamic sun and shadow rhythm. This decision generates verticality to the facade, and integrates the ground floor with uses of rest with the upper floor which houses the flexibility of social life, thus breaking with the horizontality of the piece of ground and neighboring houses. 

© Ramiro Del Carpio
© Ramiro Del Carpio

A simple floor plan and distribution tries to align the structure, function and program in a language that reflects noble architecture, for the quality of its materials and spatiality. While the container emanates a solid image which responds to the passage of time and the erosion of the coast, the filtered lights, dynamic textures and tones expresses different sensations, interior and exterior atmosphere. 

© Ramiro Del Carpio
© Ramiro Del Carpio
Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Peru
