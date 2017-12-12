World
i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Foomann Architects
  6. 2016
  7. Joinery Box House / Foomann Architects

Joinery Box House / Foomann Architects

  • 17:00 - 12 December, 2017
Joinery Box House / Foomann Architects
Joinery Box House / Foomann Architects, © Willem-Dirk Du Toit
  • Builder

    Fido Projects

  • Landscape Architect

    Phillip Johnson Landscapes

  • Engineer

    Maurice Farrugia & Associates

  • Stylist

    Esther Stewart
    • More Specs Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. The extension to this inner-city heritage home is intended as a tidy, fastidious timber clad structure. An opportunity for meticulous details. The inhabitants moved from their own homes into this new house together; consolidating their extensive art collections and large extended families. Art, furniture and objects were scheduled and located during the planning process. The Dining Room comfortably accommodates twenty-four diners, located in a prime position facing the garden, and features an acoustically treated ceiling.

The original part of the house was respectfully upgraded and restored with a new openness that connects sitting and study areas. A restrained palette was used throughout with slight shifts between spaces, creating a subtle transition between new and old and providing each room with its own feel and identity. The design balances a desire for transparency and solidity that is illustrated in the execution of the stair. At the literal and figurative centre of the house, the cranked staircase is a substantial object that permits views to the north courtyard and acts as furniture facing the kitchen.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

The extension features cedar cladding and straps that create a grid and detailing challenge the rest of the building responded to. The language extended to a new facade on the existing rear two-storey studio that is the primary focus of views from the main house. This exacting timber detailing made the project a challenging carpentry exercise that the builders were equipped to achieve.

Cite: " Joinery Box House / Foomann Architects" 12 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/885281/joinery-box-house-foomann-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

