Elite English Training School / B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio

Architects B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio

Location Beijing, China

Lead Architects Shuhei Aoyama, Yoko Fujii, Jiao Peng

Client Elite English

Area 280.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Ruijing Photo

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in an office building with good vision, the owner rent three rooms as the office and training area. the designer opened it up into a whole room in order to integrate the use of all the space,

In this case, the design idea of the space is different from the traditional training classroom. The key concept of it are to build a community, it consists of five different materials boxes, surrounded by different functional areas of space, such as study area, kitchen, office communication and other common space. The five room of inside view is the classroom with a good vision and light.

Two 2000mm wide door was designed at the entrance area, the interior and corridor formed a relatively open space when the glass door opened.

The five rooms use different materials, such as, galvanized steel, cement board, wood and red brick, as the surface.

The material of gray bricks in ground shows a sense of rough，in contrast to other five materials, involving a strong visual impact.