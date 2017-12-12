World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. China
  5. B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio
  6. 2017
  7. Elite English Training School / B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio

Elite English Training School / B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio

  • 19:00 - 12 December, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Elite English Training School / B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio
Save this picture!
Elite English Training School / B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio, © Ruijing Photo
© Ruijing Photo

© Ruijing Photo © Ruijing Photo © Ruijing Photo © Ruijing Photo + 18

Save this picture!
© Ruijing Photo
© Ruijing Photo

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in an office building with good vision, the owner rent three rooms as the office and training area. the designer opened it up into a whole room in order to integrate the use of all the space,

Save this picture!
© Ruijing Photo
© Ruijing Photo

In this case, the design idea of the space  is different from the traditional training classroom. The key concept of it are to build a community, it consists of five different materials boxes, surrounded by different functional areas of space, such as study area, kitchen, office communication and other common space. The five room of inside  view is the classroom with a good vision and light.

Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

Two 2000mm wide door was designed at the entrance area,  the interior and corridor formed a relatively open space when the glass door opened.

Save this picture!
© Ruijing Photo
© Ruijing Photo
Save this picture!
© Ruijing Photo
© Ruijing Photo

The five rooms use different materials, such as, galvanized steel, cement board, wood and red brick, as the surface.

The material of gray bricks in ground shows a sense of rough，in contrast to other five materials, involving a strong visual impact.

Save this picture!
© Ruijing Photo
© Ruijing Photo
Save this picture!
© Ruijing Photo
© Ruijing Photo
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors China
Cite: "Elite English Training School / B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio" 12 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/885273/not-ready-elite-english-training-school-blue-architecture-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Ruijing Photo

精英英语培训中心 / B.L.U.E. 建筑设计事务所

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »