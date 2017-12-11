Laurian Ghinitoiu Captures MAD's Chaoyang Park Plaza in its Lively Beijing Context
Located in the largest remaining park in Beijing’s central business district, MAD Architects’ Chaoyang Park Plaza opened earlier this to year to much deserved fanfare. With a striking black glass form inspired by traditional Chinese ink landscape paintings, the complex is an immediate standout within its context.
In this photo series, Laurian Ghinitiou captures the series of buildings, drawing attention to their relationships to those surroundings. From the bustling streetscape, to the local residents fishing in the nearby pond, to KPF’s fast-rising CITIC Tower in the distance (soon to become Beijing’s tallest tower), Ghinitiou’s photographs are a reminder that all architecture is a product of the people and buildings around it – even the most dramatic of forms.
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "Laurian Ghinitoiu Captures MAD's Chaoyang Park Plaza in its Lively Beijing Context" 11 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/885248/laurian-ghinitoiu-captures-mads-chaoyang-park-plaza-in-its-lively-beijing-context/> ISSN 0719-8884