World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Laurian Ghinitoiu Captures MAD's Chaoyang Park Plaza in its Lively Beijing Context

Laurian Ghinitoiu Captures MAD's Chaoyang Park Plaza in its Lively Beijing Context

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Laurian Ghinitoiu Captures MAD's Chaoyang Park Plaza in its Lively Beijing Context
Save this picture!
Laurian Ghinitoiu Captures MAD's Chaoyang Park Plaza in its Lively Beijing Context, Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Located in the largest remaining park in Beijing’s central business district, MAD Architects’ Chaoyang Park Plaza opened earlier this to year to much deserved fanfare. With a striking black glass form inspired by traditional Chinese ink landscape paintings, the complex is an immediate standout within its context.

In this photo series, Laurian Ghinitiou captures the series of buildings, drawing attention to their relationships to those surroundings. From the bustling streetscape, to the local residents fishing in the nearby pond, to KPF’s fast-rising CITIC Tower in the distance (soon to become Beijing’s tallest tower), Ghinitiou’s photographs are a reminder that all architecture is a product of the people and buildings around it – even the most dramatic of forms.

Check out the full photo set below:

Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu + 46

Save this picture!
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Chaoyang Park Plaza / MAD Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "Laurian Ghinitoiu Captures MAD's Chaoyang Park Plaza in its Lively Beijing Context" 11 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/885248/laurian-ghinitoiu-captures-mads-chaoyang-park-plaza-in-its-lively-beijing-context/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »