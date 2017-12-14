Monochrome and Polychrome Collide for Art Basel Miami Beach

Save this picture! The Prada Double Club Miami / (c) Casey Kelbaugh. Image Courtesy of Fondazione Prada

As part of Art Basel in Miami Beach, a modern and contemporary art fair that highlights galleries and the newest developments in the visual arts, Carsten Höller created an installation piece for the Fondazione Prada. The installation, “The Prada Double Club Miami” is only open for a few days as part of Art Basel and is a fully-functioning nightclub.

The nightclub creates a unique experience by amalgamating hospitality and entertainment with contemporary art, music, and design. The installation is completely transformative of the 1920’s film studio which was prior to that, an ice factory, creating two distinct spaces, the interior monochromatic club contrasts with the outdoor hyper-polychromatic garden.

This is the second, yet very different, iteration of Carsten Höller’s acclaimed concept which first debuted in London in 2008 for eight months. In this new project, the artist further investigates the notion of two-sidedness: the audience is presented with two different spaces which offer visually and acoustically opposed experiences, with no concession to fusion. The vital and most important aim of “The Prada Double Club Miami” is to allow art to move outside its usual restrictive contexts transforming it into a real-life experience” explains the Fondazione Prada.

