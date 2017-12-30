World
Cumaru House / Raffo Arquitetura

  • 09:00 - 30 December, 2017
Cumaru House / Raffo Arquitetura
Cumaru House / Raffo Arquitetura, © Marcos Fertonani
© Marcos Fertonani

  • Architects

    Raffo Arquitetura

  • Location

    Brazil

  • Architect in Charge

    Lucas Raffo

  • Authors

    Lucas Raffo, Marcos Aleixo

  • Area

    372.13 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Marcos Fertonani

  • Team

    Fernando Fayet, Isabella Porte, Heloisa Dias, Camila Nakamura, Jessica Barros, Bruno Beninelli, Nicoli Muller, Tamires Nogueira, Emily Tomine, Victor Mezuran, Paulo Vanzo, Isis Kono, Kelly Iglesias, Guilherme Caberlin, Orlando Fujarra, Bruna Caroline, Marcela Montans, Ana Flavia Naufal, Amanda Balestrini, Michel Totti Osti

  • Structure

    Structure: Projeção - Helton, Hilton Genare - In arquitetura
© Marcos Fertonani
© Marcos Fertonani

Text description provided by the architects. In a composition of volumes and plans, the building fits between openings and closings, respecting the functional needs of the family and the natural characteristics of the surroundings. The main functions of the house are concentrated on a single plan, providing a single floor house aspect, sharing abundant lighting and ventilation integrated by a central pool. The upper and lower floor contain spaces of sporadic and private use.

© Marcos Fertonani
© Marcos Fertonani

The volumetric configuration and position of the building on the site reflect the intention of the family to receive friends and maintain privacy, allied to the best use of natural energies technique, capturing morning sunlight and dominant ventilation.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The wood that gives its name to the house was thought from the beginning, and it nature is highlighted in details on the facade, floors, ceiling and indoor finishing materials, balancing thermal and beauty aspects.

© Marcos Fertonani
© Marcos Fertonani

A large upper horizontal opening on the facade works as a large natural lamp over the social area of the house, allowing lighting during daytime and highlighting the lines of the house at night. On the upper floor it is still possible, through this opening, to contemplate the canopy of trees and the southern area of Londrina.

© Marcos Fertonani
© Marcos Fertonani

In the frontal view the straight lines of the volumes balance in a dialog with the angles present in the access to garage, in the upper rooftop of cumaru wood and in the metallic crown.

© Marcos Fertonani
© Marcos Fertonani
