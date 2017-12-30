Cumaru House / Raffo Arquitetura

+ 37

Architects Raffo Arquitetura

Location Brazil

Architect in Charge Lucas Raffo

Authors Lucas Raffo, Marcos Aleixo

Area 372.13 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Marcos Fertonani

Manufacturers Loading...

Team Fernando Fayet, Isabella Porte, Heloisa Dias, Camila Nakamura, Jessica Barros, Bruno Beninelli, Nicoli Muller, Tamires Nogueira, Emily Tomine, Victor Mezuran, Paulo Vanzo, Isis Kono, Kelly Iglesias, Guilherme Caberlin, Orlando Fujarra, Bruna Caroline, Marcela Montans, Ana Flavia Naufal, Amanda Balestrini, Michel Totti Osti

Structure Structure: Projeção - Helton, Hilton Genare - In arquitetura More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In a composition of volumes and plans, the building fits between openings and closings, respecting the functional needs of the family and the natural characteristics of the surroundings. The main functions of the house are concentrated on a single plan, providing a single floor house aspect, sharing abundant lighting and ventilation integrated by a central pool. The upper and lower floor contain spaces of sporadic and private use.

The volumetric configuration and position of the building on the site reflect the intention of the family to receive friends and maintain privacy, allied to the best use of natural energies technique, capturing morning sunlight and dominant ventilation.

The wood that gives its name to the house was thought from the beginning, and it nature is highlighted in details on the facade, floors, ceiling and indoor finishing materials, balancing thermal and beauty aspects.

A large upper horizontal opening on the facade works as a large natural lamp over the social area of the house, allowing lighting during daytime and highlighting the lines of the house at night. On the upper floor it is still possible, through this opening, to contemplate the canopy of trees and the southern area of Londrina.

In the frontal view the straight lines of the volumes balance in a dialog with the angles present in the access to garage, in the upper rooftop of cumaru wood and in the metallic crown.