World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Hey! We'll conduct a general maintainance of our systems between 18:00 - 20:00 EST, and some of our services may be interrupted.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Studio Gabriel Garbin Arquitetura
  6. 2015
  7. TSJ 01 House / Studio Gabriel Garbin Arquitetura

TSJ 01 House / Studio Gabriel Garbin Arquitetura

  • 13:00 - 19 December, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
TSJ 01 House / Studio Gabriel Garbin Arquitetura
Save this picture!
TSJ 01 House / Studio Gabriel Garbin Arquitetura, © Rafaela Netto
© Rafaela Netto

© Rafaela Netto © Rafaela Netto © Rafaela Netto © Rafaela Netto + 14

Save this picture!
© Rafaela Netto
© Rafaela Netto

Text description provided by the architects. The TSJ 01 a vacation house with 805 square meters was designed for a small family (a couple and two kids) near Itu, State of São Paulo, Brazil. The "L" shape of the house gives privacy inside and creates the distribu-tion axis for all rooms. The visual connection thru spaces is provided by large windows.

Save this picture!
© Rafaela Netto
© Rafaela Netto

The hight point of the social area is the big construction without columns where are located the dining room, living room and TV room all connected by a large balcony with barbecue area.

Save this picture!
© Rafaela Netto
© Rafaela Netto

The bedrooms are located in the end of the corridor, the oposite side of the social área, so privacy is guaran-teed to residents when they receive visits.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The Kitchen and laundry are close to the social area.

Save this picture!
© Rafaela Netto
© Rafaela Netto

Some of Brazilian colonial architecture materials where used in the house, rustic plaster on walls and cement burned all over the floor. The edge of the pool is coated with fulget and inside light blue tile.

Save this picture!
© Rafaela Netto
© Rafaela Netto

The structural project provides inverted beams throughout the house so all spaces are integrated by large floor-to-ceiling vents.

Save this picture!
© Rafaela Netto
© Rafaela Netto

The house is equipped with Rainwater collection system, water heating through solar panels, dimmer lights and a small composting plant for organic waste.

Save this picture!
© Rafaela Netto
© Rafaela Netto
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "TSJ 01 House / Studio Gabriel Garbin Arquitetura" [Casa TSJ 01 / Studio Gabriel Garbin Arquitetura] 19 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/885219/tsj-01-house-studio-gabriel-garbin-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »