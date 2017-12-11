North Bondi House / Scale Architecture

+ 21

Architects Scale Architecture

Location North Bondi, Australia

Architects in Charge Matt Chan, Nathan Etherington, Justin Cawley, Georgia Forbes-Smith

Area 268.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Brett Boardman

Manufacturers Loading...

Structural Engineers SDA Structures

Hydraulic Engineers Liquid Hydraulics

Planning Consultants aSquare Planning

Builder Yuncken Construction More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Situated atop the Sydney sea cliffs on Ben Buckler point, the project responds to its unique topography, by closely following the natural contours of the site.

The house is split across two levels, taking full advantage of the views to both sides of the ridge, while a central void containing a sculptural steel stair, brings natural light deep into the plan.

The folded steel stair connects the different levels with a single gesture, framing a sequence of views through the house as it turns in on itself, while a diagonal shift in the stair introduces a tension that breaks with the house’s otherwise orthogonal geometry.

The house is designed to take in the stunning views offered by the site, with uninterrupted views of the Pacific Ocean to the east and panoramic the view to Bondi Beach and the city beyond to the west.

A simple palette of materials of exposed white brick walls are complemented by natural limestone and spotted gum hardwood floors defines the character of the project, while fine steel detailing to openings and balconies, provide a lightweight counterpoint to the masonry walls.

The project has been designed to ensure year-round thermal comfort without the need for energy-hungry air conditioning. Operable external blinds on the upper levels allow control of shade and privacy, keeping the house cool in summer without inhibiting solar access in winter. Hydronic underfloor heating provides energy efficient heating and exposed brick walls add thermal mass, helping to regulate the internal temperatures.