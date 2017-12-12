Mão Esquerda Vintage Store / Gustavo Guimarães

-
Architects
-
LocationPorto, Portugal
-
TeamCarlos Trancoso, Maria Peña, Gabriela Barbosa
-
Area22.0 m2
-
Project Year2017
-
Photographs
-
ClientMão Esquerda
Text description provided by the architects. Mão esquerda vintage is the new store from a well-known Portuguese vintage brand which sources high-quality clothes from all over the world. This new project occupies the intimate 19-square-metre ground floor of a historic old building located in the centre of Porto. Space has been refurbished in a way that combines both the raw, traditional vibe of Porto city and a contemporary minimal esthetic.
The main challenge with this project was learning how to work with the many irregularities of this small slender space, while maintaining a simple and clean approach, thus creating a backdrop that could showcase a large and heterogeneous vintage clothing collection. The resulting design has a visually strong aesthetic, focusing on two main curved elements.
The first is a gridded floor-to-ceiling wall made of oak that serves as a partition and also allows for a storage area behind. The second is a two-level iron hanging rail that allows the shop to change its configuration based on the items on display. These are complemented by the existing marmorate flooring and a refurbished counter that belonged to an old chemist shop, which, along with the light and colour, all help to create a subtle theatrical atmosphere.