K11 Atelier at Victoria Dockside / KPF

Architects Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (KPF)

Location 18 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

Architect in Charge Forth Bagley

Executive Architect Ronald Lu & Partners (RLP)

Area 142814.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Interior Designer Simplicity

Façade Engineer ALT

Structural Engineer Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong Ltd (Arup)

E&M Engineer WSP Group

Quantity Surveyor Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB)

Management Contractor New World Construction Company Limited

Curtain Wall Contractor Permasteelisa Group More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Victoria Dockside, the $2.6 billion waterfront development in Kowloon’s Tsim Sha Tsui district reached a major milestone this month with the opening of the striking new 66-story mixed-use commercial office tower “K11 Atelier,” the high-rise component of the mixed-use arts and culture district on Hong Kong’s iconic Victoria Harborfront.

Designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox Architects, K11 Atelier is the first building to open at Victoria Dockside. It’s also the first commercial building where New World Development Executive Vice-Chairman and K11 Founder Adrian Cheng is integrating art, culture, and work in one building under the K11 brand.

Accentuating the Hong Kong skyline, the design of the tower pays homage to its location on the historic Kowloon Peninsula inside and out. The 280 meter tower incorporates exquisite Portuguese limestone accented with bronze trims, and its interior (designed by Japan-based Simplicity) is lined with natural wooden materials to recall the site’s days as a maritime center. The landmark tower’s stepped, irregular massing expresses its multiple programmatic divisions while maintaining a cohesive exterior language. Panoramic glass insets offer unobstructed views of Victoria Harbor, while stone piers communicate the tower’s verticality. From other neighborhoods in Hong Kong, the tower’s disposition shifts depending on one’s vantage, contributing to a dynamic skyline experience.

K11 Atelier will incorporate art that embraces the idea of mobility, across space and time. The mixed-use commercial building will incorporate pieces from world-renowned artists including Qin Feng, Nick Mauss, and Alexander Tovborg throughout the Rosewood Tower. Each artist incorporates different materials, from ink, tea, and coffee, to glass, mirror, felt, and wood into their artwork, making the K11 collection a unique and interesting space for art and work.

The K11 Art Foundation is a non-profit that promotes the development of contemporary Asian art and young artists. Works from K11 artists will be infused throughout the building.

The Victoria Dockside development is poised to become a premier mixed-use hub for culture and commerce in the center of Hong Kong.