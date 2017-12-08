World
i

i

i

  New Renderings Reveal Interiors of Shigeru Ban-Designed World's Tallest Hybrid Timber Building in Vancouver

New Renderings Reveal Interiors of Shigeru Ban-Designed World’s Tallest Hybrid Timber Building in Vancouver, Courtesy of Shigeru Ban Architects / PortLiving
Courtesy of Shigeru Ban Architects / PortLiving

A new set of renderings has been released the Shigeru Ban Architects’ Terrace House development in Vancouver, revealing the interiors of the residential building for the first time. Being developed by PortLiving, the project will utilize an innovative hybrid timer structural system. When completed, it will become the tallest hybrid timber structure in the world.

Courtesy of Shigeru Ban Architects / PortLiving Courtesy of Shigeru Ban Architects / PortLiving Courtesy of Shigeru Ban Architects / PortLiving Courtesy of Shigeru Ban Architects / PortLiving + 6

Courtesy of Shigeru Ban Architects / PortLiving
Courtesy of Shigeru Ban Architects / PortLiving

“Terrace House has been thoughtfully executed and planned, drawing on Shigeru Ban’s iconic design codes to ensure that each of the 20 homes are individual works of art,” said Macario (Tobi) Reyes, founder and CEO of PortLiving. “The residences each have a full suite of smart home technologies, museum-quality glazing that helps to control temperature and provides UV protection for art collections, and fully-integrated air conditioning and heating systems paired with in-floor radiant heating and cooling that extend onto enclosed balconies, creating comfort and maximizing use of indoor/outdoor living spaces all year-round.”

Courtesy of Shigeru Ban Architects / PortLiving
Courtesy of Shigeru Ban Architects / PortLiving

The building will be contain just 20 residences, allowing nearly half the homes to occupy their entire floor plate, and some to span multiple levels. The top 7 floors, for example, taper to create 3 multi-story homes.

The interiors are reflective of Shigeru Ban’s signature style, with clean lines, warm materials and an abundance of natural light taking center stage. Custom fixtures, millwork and details designed by Ban will feature throughout the units, including the kitchen’s marble counters and polished chrome and stainless-steel fittings. The bathrooms will maintain the clean aesthetic with Corian countertops and Thassos marble floors, while bedrooms will be topped off with custom millwork, walk-in closets, and spa-inspired en-suite bathrooms. All living spaces will feature generous ceiling heights, up to 27 feet tall.

Courtesy of Shigeru Ban Architects / PortLiving
Courtesy of Shigeru Ban Architects / PortLiving
Courtesy of Shigeru Ban Architects / PortLiving
Courtesy of Shigeru Ban Architects / PortLiving

Connecting to the outdoors, each unit will offer dramatic views of the city skyline and nearby mountains. Signature terraces will be accessible via floor-to-ceiling sliding glass door systems that will allow interior spaces (including the bathrooms) to seamlessly transform into larger outdoor rooms. Landscaping by Cornelia Oberlander will add greenery to each terrace and the building’s common spaces.

On the building’s upper levels, the sturdy Douglas Fir timber frame — sourced from sustainably managed forests in the Kootenay region of British Columbia — will be left exposed in the unit interiors,  complementing the white oak and porcelain tile flooring, while acoustic channels in the ceiling will absorb sound. The upper floor units will also contain their own Winter Gardens equipped with motorized glass-sliding panels, a pioneering design PortLiving believes is the first of its kind.

Courtesy of Shigeru Ban Architects / PortLiving
Courtesy of Shigeru Ban Architects / PortLiving

“Terrace House is the pinnacle of modern development and will stand out among some of the greatest residential buildings in the world,” added Reyes. “Shigeru Ban and his team’s attention to detail is unparalleled and have ensured that each of these homes is truly unique to any other in Vancouver.  To further enhance the ownership experience, residents will enjoy a dedicated concierge team, and a plethora of amenities ensuring a best in class lifestyle.” 

The design of the world's tallest hybrid timber building, by Shigeru Ban Architects, has been revealed by Vancouver-based developer PortLiving. Named "Terrace House," the project will be located in Vancouver's Coal Harbour neighborhood, adjacent to the landmark-listed Evergreen Building, designed by late architect Arthur Erickson.

