  16 Firms Selected by OBO to Provide Designs for U.S. Diplomatic Buildings Across the Globe

16 Firms Selected by OBO to Provide Designs for U.S. Diplomatic Buildings Across the Globe

16 Firms Selected by OBO to Provide Designs for U.S. Diplomatic Buildings Across the Globe
16 Firms Selected by OBO to Provide Designs for U.S. Diplomatic Buildings Across the Globe, A view of the new U.S. Embassy in London, designed by KieranTimberlake, currently under construction . Image © U.S. Embassy London
A view of the new U.S. Embassy in London, designed by KieranTimberlake, currently under construction . Image © U.S. Embassy London

The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Overseas Building Operations (OBO) has selected the 16 architecture/engineering firms that will provide comprehensive design services for new construction and modernization projects at U.S. diplomatic facilities across the globe. 

Chosen from a shortlist of 26 architectural practices (itself chosen from 136 total submissions), the chosen firms were selected by OBO as “the most highly qualified technical teams [who have] demonstrated exemplary past performance, strong management and project delivery experience, a well-defined approach to public architecture, and a commitment to sustainability and integrated design.”

Check out the full list below:

See more:

News Architecture News
Patrick Lynch. "16 Firms Selected by OBO to Provide Designs for U.S. Diplomatic Buildings Across the Globe" 08 Dec 2017. ArchDaily.

