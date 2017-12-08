16 Firms Selected by OBO to Provide Designs for U.S. Diplomatic Buildings Across the Globe

The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Overseas Building Operations (OBO) has selected the 16 architecture/engineering firms that will provide comprehensive design services for new construction and modernization projects at U.S. diplomatic facilities across the globe.
Chosen from a shortlist of 26 architectural practices (itself chosen from 136 total submissions), the chosen firms were selected by OBO as “the most highly qualified technical teams [who have] demonstrated exemplary past performance, strong management and project delivery experience, a well-defined approach to public architecture, and a commitment to sustainability and integrated design.”
Check out the full list below:
- Mark Cavagnero Associates
- SHoP Architects
- Diller Scofidio + Renfro
- Krueck & Sexton Architects
- Ennead Architects
- Richard + Bauer Architecture
- Morphosis Architects
- Robert A.M. Stern Architects
- KieranTimberlake
- Marlon Blackwell Architects
- 1100 Architect
- Allied Works Architecture
- Ann Beha Architects
- Studio MA
- Miller Hull Partnership
- Machado and Silvetti Associates, Inc.