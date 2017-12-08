16 Firms Selected by OBO to Provide Designs for U.S. Diplomatic Buildings Across the Globe

A view of the new U.S. Embassy in London, designed by KieranTimberlake, currently under construction . Image © U.S. Embassy London

The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Overseas Building Operations (OBO) has selected the 16 architecture/engineering firms that will provide comprehensive design services for new construction and modernization projects at U.S. diplomatic facilities across the globe.

Chosen from a shortlist of 26 architectural practices (itself chosen from 136 total submissions), the chosen firms were selected by OBO as “the most highly qualified technical teams [who have] demonstrated exemplary past performance, strong management and project delivery experience, a well-defined approach to public architecture, and a commitment to sustainability and integrated design.”

Check out the full list below: