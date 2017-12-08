Future Expansion's 'Flatiron Reflection' Transforms Flatiron Public Plaza for the Holiday Season

The winner of the fourth annual Flatiron Plaza Holiday Design Competition, ‘Flatiron Refelection’ by Brooklyn-based Future Expansion, has been unveiled in New York City.

Hosted by the Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership Business Improvement District (BID) and Van Alen Institute, the temporary installation will serve as the “highly-visible centerpiece” of the neighbourhood’s holiday season programming.

Designed to provide different experiences from a distance and up-close, ‘Flatiron Reflection’ is constructed from tightly bundled tubes clad in a reflective surface. As you walk toward the sculpture, its reflections transform from soft interplays of light and shadow into hazy impressions of the surrounding landmarks, most notably Daniel Burnham’s iconic 1902 skyscraper, the Flatiron Building.

The pavilion can also be occupied in several different ways: The fluted perimeter offers individually-sized occupiable niches, while the hollowed out center opens up like a stage into the plaza. Standing in the center, the familiar sights and sounds of the city are obscured, providing allow the majestic architecture of the Flatiron Building to be isolated on the skyline.

“We’re excited to be working with the Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership and Van Alen Institute to temporarily transform this spectacular site,” said Deirdre and Nicholas McDermott, principals of Future Expansion. “The installation is designed for three scales of experience: The deeply creased exterior makes spaces for individuals; the interior room offers an intimate panorama for small groups; and the north-facing wedge presents a platform toward the plaza. We hope that the installation opens new possibilities for interaction and experiences while reinforcing the pure public essence of the site.”

The installation will be on display until January 1st.

News via Van Alen Institute.