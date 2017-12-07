Heatherwick's Copper 'Vessel' Tops Out at New York's Hudson Yards

Heatherwick Studio’s glimmering staircase monument, ‘Vessel,’ has topped out after eight months of construction at New York City’s Hudson Yards development. Consisting of 154 flights of stairs, 2,500 individual steps and 80 landings, the sculptural public space has now reached its full height of 150 feet, which will allow it to offer sweeping views of Manhattan’s west side when it opens in early 2019.

The structure was assembled out of 75 prefabricated pieces fabricated in Monfalcone, Italy by Cimolai S.p.A. and then shipped across the Atlantic Ocean to their permanent home in New York. Over the next year, the final mechanical and safety components will be installed, as well as the surrounding landscaping designed by designed by Nelson Byrd Woltz Landscape Architects in collaboration with Heatherwick Studio.

“Vessel is one of the most complex pieces of steelwork ever made,” commented Thomas Heatherwick, Founder of Heatherwick Studio. “Today we are marking the exciting moment when the last of the enormous 75 pre-fabricated pieces which travelled all the way from Italy to Manhattan, has been assembled ahead of schedule and with astonishing geometric accuracy. Over the next few months we’ll focus on installing the final details of the structure, as its paving, balustrades, lighting and cladding come together to complete this different kind of public space.”

Upon its completion, the Public Square and Gardens at Hudson Yards will be home to more than 28,000 plants, 200 mature trees, woodland plants and perennial gardens. The Public Square, including Vessel, are planned to open in early 2019.

