  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. The New York Times Takes Us to the New 7 Wonders of the World with 360 Videos

The New York Times Takes Us to the New 7 Wonders of the World with 360 Videos

The New York Times Takes Us to the New 7 Wonders of the World with 360 Videos
via The New York Times
As part of their "Daily 360," The New York Times has released a series of immersive videos exploring the New Seven Wonders of the World, offering viewers the experience of visiting the architectural marvels themselves without having to fly 5000 miles. Back in 2007, the seven monuments were announced after a seven-year poll that included votes by 100 million people who recognized the structural and innovative significance of these masterpieces across the planet.

The Daily 360 is a collection of videos by The New York Times; rather than a 2d moving image, they give a real understanding of space, transporting you to the place. Over the last year, their videos have included the Guggenheim, Art Deco masterpieces and memorial architecture from different cultures. Experience the New Seven Wonders of the World for yourself below:

Great Wall of China (China)

4,000 miles long, the Great Wall of China was built between the 5th century BC and the 16th century to protect against invaders.

Christ the Redeemer Statue (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

The Art Deco-style Christ the Redeemer statue stands 130 feet tall over Rio de Janeiro. It was built in 1931 on Mount Corcovado mainly from donations, costing approximately $250,000.

Machu Picchu (Peru)

The train journey featured in the video is one of a few ways to access the abandoned 15th-century Incan city. Perched between two peaks in the Andes, it is 2,430 meters above sea level.

Chichen Itza (Yucatan Peninsula, Mexico)

Chichen Itza was the political and economic center of Mayan civilization; the largest pyramid of the city, El Castillo, is perhaps the most familiar ruin with 365 steps to represent all of the days in the year.

The Roman Colosseum (Rome, Italy)

Characterized by the mass of arches bearing all three ionic, doric and corinthian orders, the largest amphitheater of the Roman Empire could hold up to 70,000 people.

Taj Mahal (Agra, India)

An icon of Mughal architecture, the Taj Mahal combines Persian, Turkish, Islamic, and Indian architectural styles, and was commissioned by Shah Jahan as a mausoleum for his wife Mumtaz Mahal.

Petra (Jordan)

Specifically built along the spice trade route, Petra was a trading city carved into the canyon in the Nabatean Kingdom, which fell to the Romans in 106 AD. Their structures were incredibly advanced, including intricate tunnels and chambers to manipulate water and create an oasis.

Cite: Ella Thorns. "The New York Times Takes Us to the New 7 Wonders of the World with 360 Videos" 09 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/885087/the-new-york-times-takes-us-to-the-new-7-wonders-of-the-world-with-360-videos/> ISSN 0719-8884

