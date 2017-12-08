Fórum do Futuro / fala atelier

+ 9

Architects fala atelier

Location Porto, Portugal

Equipe de Projeto filipe magalhães, ana luisa soares, ahmed belkhodja, joana sendas

Area 135.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs ricardo loureiro

Cliente cm-porto, teatro rivoli

Cliente cm-porto, teatro rivoli
Event fórum do futuro - terra eléctrica

Text description provided by the architects. On the occasion of the Forum of the Future 2017, a series of conferences and debates at the Rivoli Theater in Porto, the proposed scenography was the background for discussions with themes as diverse as nature, pleasure, freedom or the anthropocene.

A set of contradictions was defined: between the perennial idea of nature and its almost nonexistence on stage, between the mathematical rigor of the structure and its apparent ruin, between a polished natural stone and a circumference of impossible colors.

‘Terra eléctrica’ was the excuse for a play of double meanings disconnected from the ornament that surrounded it.