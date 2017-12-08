World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installation
  4. Portugal
  5. fala atelier
  6. 2017
  7. Fórum do Futuro / fala atelier

Fórum do Futuro / fala atelier

  • 05:00 - 8 December, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Fórum do Futuro / fala atelier
Save this picture!
Fórum do Futuro / fala atelier

© Ricardo Loureiro © Ricardo Loureiro © Ricardo Loureiro Fórum do Futuro / fala atelier + 9

  • Architects

    fala atelier

  • Location

    Porto, Portugal

  • Equipe de Projeto

    filipe magalhães, ana luisa soares, ahmed belkhodja, joana sendas

  • Area

    135.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    ricardo loureiro
Save this picture!
© Ricardo Loureiro
© Ricardo Loureiro

Text description provided by the architects. On the occasion of the Forum of the Future 2017, a series of conferences and debates at the Rivoli Theater in Porto, the proposed scenography was the background for discussions with themes as diverse as nature, pleasure, freedom or the anthropocene.

Save this picture!
© Ricardo Loureiro
© Ricardo Loureiro

A set of contradictions was defined: between the perennial idea of nature and its almost nonexistence on stage, between the mathematical rigor of the structure and its apparent ruin, between a polished natural stone and a circumference of impossible colors.

Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric

‘Terra eléctrica’ was the excuse for a play of double meanings disconnected from the ornament that surrounded it.

Save this picture!
© Ricardo Loureiro
© Ricardo Loureiro
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Installation Portugal
Cite: " Fórum do Futuro / fala atelier" [ Fórum do Futuro / fala atelier] 08 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/885055/forum-do-futuro-fala-atelier/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »