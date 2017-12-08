Fórum do Futuro / fala atelier

-
Architects
-
LocationPorto, Portugal
-
Equipe de Projetofilipe magalhães, ana luisa soares, ahmed belkhodja, joana sendas
-
Area135.0 m2
-
Project Year2017
-
Photographs
-
Clientecm-porto, teatro rivoli
-
Eventfórum do futuro - terra eléctrica
More Specs
Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. On the occasion of the Forum of the Future 2017, a series of conferences and debates at the Rivoli Theater in Porto, the proposed scenography was the background for discussions with themes as diverse as nature, pleasure, freedom or the anthropocene.
A set of contradictions was defined: between the perennial idea of nature and its almost nonexistence on stage, between the mathematical rigor of the structure and its apparent ruin, between a polished natural stone and a circumference of impossible colors.
‘Terra eléctrica’ was the excuse for a play of double meanings disconnected from the ornament that surrounded it.