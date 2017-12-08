World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Felipe Rodrigues
  6. 2017
  7. Moenda’s House / Felipe Rodrigues

Moenda’s House / Felipe Rodrigues

  • 09:00 - 8 December, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Moenda’s House / Felipe Rodrigues
Save this picture!
© Pedro Vannucchi
© Pedro Vannucchi

© Pedro Vannucchi © Pedro Vannucchi © Pedro Vannucchi © Pedro Vannucchi + 21

  • Structure

    Benedictis

  • Exposed Concrete Consulting

    GR Consultoria

  • Construction

    Marcio Freire

  • Landscape Design

    Bonsai Paisagismo

  • Furniture

    Felipe Rodrigues
    • More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The 20.000 m² property in the state of São Paulo was the first of a recently subdivided farm to be built on. With around 70% occupied by protected virgin forest land, the plot is at the highest point of the development, with a panoramic view of the horizon in front and protected by the Mantiqueira forest in the rear. The client has suggested two independent yet interconnected blocks. The first, which will be used more often, is for the actual owners, while the second is for guests.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Vannucchi
© Pedro Vannucchi
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
Moenda’s House / Felipe Rodrigues, © Pedro Vannucchi
© Pedro Vannucchi

In the main block, at the lower-level, between two reinforced concrete slabs, are the sitting-room, TV room and kitchen, as well as the terraces, which are covered by generous cantilevered structures and separated from the inside by glass panes and floor-to-ceiling sliding doors. This decision has created wide open spaces with plentiful ventilation, and more importantly, enabled one of the project’s main aspirations, which was to draw the landscape inside the building. In the same block, at mid-level, are two en-suite rooms, and at the upper level, a small studio with a terrace and wooden deck. Still, on the upper-level, a blind wall separates the pump installation and water tanks.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Vannucchi
© Pedro Vannucchi
Save this picture!
Section A
Section A
Save this picture!
© Pedro Vannucchi
© Pedro Vannucchi

The infinity pool faces the forest and complements the main volume of the house. The guest block houses two en-suite bedrooms, a dining area and the service areas. The garage is located beneath the prolonged roof slab and constitutes the point of access to and circulation between the two blocks in the construction. The choice of concrete screen blocks in the circulation of the bedrooms is worthy of note. This permits natural lighting and permanent ventilation while unifying the elongated façade and producing a very interesting visual effect with light and shadows.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Vannucchi
© Pedro Vannucchi
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "Moenda’s House / Felipe Rodrigues" 08 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/885051/moendas-house-felipe-rodrigues/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »