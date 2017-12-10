World
i

i

i

  Haus P / Project Architecture Company + Miriam Poch Architektin

Haus P / Project Architecture Company + Miriam Poch Architektin

  05:00 - 10 December, 2017
Haus P / Project Architecture Company + Miriam Poch Architektin
Haus P / Project Architecture Company + Miriam Poch Architektin, © bullahuth Fotografie und Gestaltung
© bullahuth Fotografie und Gestaltung

© bullahuth Fotografie und Gestaltung © bullahuth Fotografie und Gestaltung © bullahuth Fotografie und Gestaltung © bullahuth Fotografie und Gestaltung + 27

© bullahuth Fotografie und Gestaltung
© bullahuth Fotografie und Gestaltung

Text description provided by the architects. On a small plot in the north of Berlin-Pankow, we developed a house for a family of three. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac in a new residential development, the specific spatial requirements and the rules defined by local planning law characterize the exterior volume. The result is a polygonal building with an independent expression.

© bullahuth Fotografie und Gestaltung
© bullahuth Fotografie und Gestaltung
Section
Section
© bullahuth Fotografie und Gestaltung
© bullahuth Fotografie und Gestaltung

At the same time, the monolithic house with its slanting roof and dyed plastered facade uses a casual everyday architectural language. Through the simple and careful choice of materials, the building fits into the neighborhood and enhances it qualitatively.

© bullahuth Fotografie und Gestaltung
© bullahuth Fotografie und Gestaltung
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© bullahuth Fotografie und Gestaltung
© bullahuth Fotografie und Gestaltung

Inside, the open-plan living area with its two-story space above the dining table creates a generous spatial feeling, while the bedrooms and adjoining rooms have a high degree of usability due to their orthogonal layout.

© bullahuth Fotografie und Gestaltung
© bullahuth Fotografie und Gestaltung
