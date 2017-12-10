Haus P / Project Architecture Company + Miriam Poch Architektin

+ 27

Text description provided by the architects. On a small plot in the north of Berlin-Pankow, we developed a house for a family of three. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac in a new residential development, the specific spatial requirements and the rules defined by local planning law characterize the exterior volume. The result is a polygonal building with an independent expression.

At the same time, the monolithic house with its slanting roof and dyed plastered facade uses a casual everyday architectural language. Through the simple and careful choice of materials, the building fits into the neighborhood and enhances it qualitatively.

Inside, the open-plan living area with its two-story space above the dining table creates a generous spatial feeling, while the bedrooms and adjoining rooms have a high degree of usability due to their orthogonal layout.