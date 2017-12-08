World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Fitness Club
  4. Russia
  5. VOX Architects
  6. 2017
  7. WORLD CLASS Olympic / VOX Architects

WORLD CLASS Olympic / VOX Architects

  • 11:00 - 8 December, 2017
WORLD CLASS Olympic / VOX Architects
WORLD CLASS Olympic / VOX Architects, © Sergey Ananiev
© Sergey Ananiev

© Sergey Ananiev

  • Architects

    VOX Architects

  • Location

    Moscow, Russia

  • Architect in Charge

    Boris Voskoboynikov, Maria Akhremenkova, Anna Koskova, Andrey Koskov, Katerina Chernyshova, Anna Marchuk, Alina Epifanova

  • Area

    900.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Sergey Ananiev
© Sergey Ananiev
© Sergey Ananiev

«World Class» - the Russian fitness clubs chain, absolute leader of the fitness industry in the "luxury" and "premium" segments. In 2016 the management of «World Class» announced a contest for the best concept of a new image of the whole chain of fitness clubs. VOX Architects won this competition and decided to create a unique modern space with an individual character for comfortable and effective sports.

© Sergey Ananiev
© Sergey Ananiev

It was important to achieve the perfect balance between the different areas of the club: to emphasize the ease of the halls for practicing yoga and pilates, to make correct accents in the halls for martial arts and power loads, and, of course, to create an ideal atmosphere in the swimming pool.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Fitness club «World Class Olympic» - the third realized club of the chain designed by the studio VOX Architects. The main space of this club is a swimming pool.

© Sergey Ananiev
© Sergey Ananiev

The project provides for the reconstruction of an already existing pool, so the goal was to implement the project as soon as possible without interrupting the club's operation for a long time. At the core of the Worldclass concept is a strong contrast of shapes, materials and colors, giving rise to a powerful dynamic.

© Sergey Ananiev
© Sergey Ananiev

The pool is divided into two main zones: the entrance zone with a lowered ceiling - red-saturated - sensual, carnal and material and, the main zone of the pool - with raised arches and smooth white forms, flying, weightless standing on a large blue water field. 

© Sergey Ananiev
© Sergey Ananiev

The light concept is determined by the absence of visible and rigidly-directed light sources: interior light is diffuse and full of reflections from large shapes and planes.

The project was implemented in two months.

© Sergey Ananiev
© Sergey Ananiev
Product:

Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Sports Architecture Recreation & Training fitness club Russia
