World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. France
  5. NAS architecture
  6. 2017
  7. Rehabilitation of Louis Figuier / NAS architecture

Rehabilitation of Louis Figuier / NAS architecture

  • 02:00 - 10 December, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Rehabilitation of Louis Figuier / NAS architecture
Save this picture!
Rehabilitation of Louis Figuier / NAS architecture, Courtesy of NAS architecture
Courtesy of NAS architecture

Courtesy of NAS architecture Courtesy of NAS architecture Courtesy of NAS architecture Courtesy of NAS architecture + 24

  • Architects

    NAS architecture

  • Location

    4 Rue Farges, 34000 Montpellier, France

  • Architects in Charge

    Hadrien BALALUD DE SAINT JEAN, Guillaume GIRAUD, Johan LAURE

  • Area

    1000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017
Save this picture!
Courtesy of NAS architecture
Courtesy of NAS architecture

Text description provided by the architects. Victor Hugo school group is the oldest school in the city of Montpellier. The school group needed a rehabilitation in order to update its accessibility, create new classes and reorganize the playgrounds encumbered by a multitude of unused items. The aim was to formulate a project around a new articulation, able to introduce a fluidity in movements while bringing new spaces in an already dense islet. This articulation takes form from a suspended courtyard arranged in the center of the island which gives access to the whole building. This element also functions as a playground, a separative and a common place between the two schools 

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

Built as a bridge, the number of support points of the suspended courtyard is very limited, freeing the view between the two playgrounds and using the structural points as storage and sanitary premises. The architectural identity is simple and robust where the structural elements form a base of raw concrete and large poles support the passageways. The guardrails, designed for the safety of children, form an ocher-colored ribbon, recalling the shades of the façade, which follow each variation of the project. Based on a V-shaped structure supporting micro-perforated plates, these guardrails protect as much as they allow to see. The transparency varies with the hours of the day, the orientation of the sun, the angle of view and the proximity to the mesh.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of NAS architecture
Courtesy of NAS architecture

This constant filter makes it possible to create one-off intimacies without ever being restrictive because, despite a height that is quite important for young children, it allows you to see through, you can read the existing façade from the courtyard and see the whole from the school from the corridors. These corridors have been largely designed to provide places of life usable by students and teachers beyond the simple circulation. The Mediterranean climate of Montpellier has been a constraint factor solved by the architecture with caps protecting people’s movements during bad weather as well as classrooms, by playing on the shadow on hot days. The corridors also made it possible to eliminate a large number of interior circulations, thus transforming single-oriented classes into crossing spaces to favor natural ventilation.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The rehabilitation of public buildings is a real challenge for our contemporary society and a necessary response to urban sprawl. It seems important to us to succeed in changing the existing heritage of downtowns by producing quality spaces without freezing their functionality, thus promoting a constant and perpetual evolution of places.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of NAS architecture
Courtesy of NAS architecture
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools France
Cite: "Rehabilitation of Louis Figuier / NAS architecture" 10 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/885042/rehabilitation-of-louis-figuier-nas-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »