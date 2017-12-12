World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Competition Winning Scheme Weaves Kindergarten and Nature Together

Competition Winning Scheme Weaves Kindergarten and Nature Together

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Competition Winning Scheme Weaves Kindergarten and Nature Together
Save this picture!
Competition Winning Scheme Weaves Kindergarten and Nature Together, Courtesy of AUT
Courtesy of AUT

Winning the Italian Ministry of Education's design competition: Scuole Innovative, AS.IN.O is a proposal for a kindergarten and botanical gardens inspired by local materiality and historic context. The team from aut- -aut in Italy, comprised of Gabriele Capobianco, Edoardo Capuzzo Dolcetta, Jonathan Lazar and Damiano Ranaldi, based the layout of the scheme on the typical double courtyard house typology of the Campidano Meridionale area.

Courtesy of AUT Courtesy of AUT Courtesy of AUT Courtesy of AUT + 14

The competition called for a design for one of 51 sites for innovative and sustainable schools dotted around the country. The entries would be judged on their architectural quality; environmental and sustainability considerations; practicality in regards to material selection and programmatic function, handling of teaching needs and the accessibility, usability, and safety of the structure and all its environments. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of AUT
Courtesy of AUT

The Municipality of Selargius requested the design of a nursery school and botanic garden. aut- -aut noted a decline of the urban form in the latest expansions of Selargius and wanted to ensure the project reflect a practice of studying the vernacular and the traditional local typologies of the area.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of AUT
Courtesy of AUT
Save this picture!
Courtesy of AUT
Courtesy of AUT

The form of the project is generated by a folding, weaving perimeter wall that demarcates the various program, articulating the interior spaces of the school, an agora, and the entry foyer. The kindergarten, acting as the house in the double courtyard typology, splits the plot in half, allocating the larger portion to the garden and the smaller to indoor and outdoor space for the children. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of AUT
Courtesy of AUT
Save this picture!
Courtesy of AUT
Courtesy of AUT

The use of rammed earth for this wall would ground the project in its local context, connecting the building to its place as well as utilizing the low-cost of construction and the thermal and environmental performance of the material. The supporting structures made of timber and glass would rest lightly in comparison, drawing the gardens in.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of AUT
Courtesy of AUT

The botanical garden is inspired by medieval hortus conclusus – where gardens are connected to a cloister or monastery by a high continuous wall. The wrapping of the perimeter wall generates continuous and connected spaces and evokes the mystery of these medieval gardens from the exterior. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of AUT
Courtesy of AUT

The kindergarten and garden scheme plays with contrasts, the heaviness of the rammed earth against the lightness of the garden and agora, the prospect and refuge of the spaces generated by the winding perimeter wall, and the use of traditional forms and materials for contemporary formal conditions and architectural solutions to teaching practices. The project clearly answers the innovative brief, and would no doubt be an asset to the local and wider community of Selargius.

News via: aut- -aut.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Tessa Forde. "Competition Winning Scheme Weaves Kindergarten and Nature Together" 12 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/885039/competition-winning-scheme-weaves-kindergarten-and-nature-together/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »