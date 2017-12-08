World
i

i

i

  7. Eco-cité La Garenne / Guillaume Ramillien Architecture SARL

Eco-cité La Garenne / Guillaume Ramillien Architecture SARL

  • 03:00 - 8 December, 2017
Eco-cité La Garenne / Guillaume Ramillien Architecture SARL
Eco-cité La Garenne / Guillaume Ramillien Architecture SARL, © Pascal Amoyel
© Pascal Amoyel

  • Roadworks

    bet VRD-Ingénierie

  • Environnemental Engineering

    bet Louis Choulet

  • Structure:

    bet Altaïs

  • Building Cost

    bet CS2N

  • Client

    Nièvre Habitat
    More Specs
© Pascal Amoyel
The project is defined by a strong framework and visible public spaces that include the neighborhood in a fluid continuity between the Loire river and the woods.

© Pascal Amoyel
At the edge of this continuum, the architectural supply is renewed and enriched on a domestic scale through various and unique architectural forms, synonymous with new ways of dwelling.

© Pascal Amoyel
The articulation of constructed volumes forges a link between very different scales, without spliting houses and housing estate.

© Pascal Amoyel
Constructions are proposed with a mesured density to provide the highest continuity between woods and neighborhood, and create an unifying landscape axis in varying sequences of ambience.

© Pascal Amoyel
Each typology is adjusted to its specific situation while houses are arranged to preserve family privacy.

Sketch 02
The architectural expression plays on a simple contrast between the minerality of white coated cellular concrete and the shimmering of metal.

© Pascal Amoyel
Product:

Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Residential France
Cite: "Eco-cité La Garenne / Guillaume Ramillien Architecture SARL" 08 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/885030/eco-cite-la-garenne-guillaume-ramillien-architecture-sarl/> ISSN 0719-8884

