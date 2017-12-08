3Beirut / Foster + Partners

+ 23

Collaborating Architect Samir Khairallah & Partners

M+E Engineer AME

Landscape Architect Vladimir Djurovic

Lighting Engineer Speirs + Major

Client SV Properties and Construction More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Responding directly to the site and culture of Beirut, the scheme creates a sustainable residential and retail development in the heart of the city. The development also strengthens Beirut’s role as a centre for tourism, commerce, retail and entertainment while providing new green spaces at ground level for the city to enjoy.

The scheme is located in Beirut Central District on a prestigious site within the wider Solidere masterplan for the regeneration of the city centre. Particular consideration was given to the public realm and the creation of new pedestrian routes through the site combined with new landscaped spaces that connect the historic centre to the harbour. On the south side, the central tower has been pushed back to create a landscaped forecourt.

The scheme is made up of three limestone clad towers that provide an animated ground plane of shops, cafes, restaurants, a fitness centre, an art gallery and public gardens. The lobbies are connected to the ground plane with a distinctive water features that flows from the inside to the outside creating a calming sound for the public.

3Beirut’s glazed north façade provides spectacular views of the harbour, while the south facing side steps down in height, with terraces and green roofs that help integrate the towers into the urban grain. The staggered layout of the towers also helps avoid apartments that overlook adjacent units, allowing residents a greater sense of privacy.

Luke Fox, Head of Studio and Senior Executive Partner at Foster + Partners, remarked, “We are delighted that 3Beirut has reached completion, which is the result of close collaboration between the client and Foster + Partners. The result is a high-quality building that gives back to the city.”

Faris Smadi, CEO SV Properties & Construction said, “SV Properties & Construction is proud to have completed this landmark residential development with world renowned architects Foster + Partners. It has been a real privilege to work together to realize this iconic scheme at the heart of the Beirut Central District, and one which will provide a great legacy not only for ourselves but also for the city.

The development embodies the unique vibrancy of the city. A wide range of amenities, including a leisure suite, featuring a 26m pool and gym, and the McLaren showroom on the ground floor were inaugurated recently – bringing life to the area. Spurred on by the success of the recent exhibitions series held in temporary art galleries on the ground floor, a regular programme of art and culture events is being planned for the future, making 3Beirut a true social focus for the city.”