World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. The SDG Academy Has Launched Free, Graduate-Level Courses on Sustainable Development, Urbanization and Natural Resources

The SDG Academy Has Launched Free, Graduate-Level Courses on Sustainable Development, Urbanization and Natural Resources

  • 06:00 - 22 December, 2017
  • by
  • Translated by Guilherme Carvalho
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
The SDG Academy Has Launched Free, Graduate-Level Courses on Sustainable Development, Urbanization and Natural Resources
Save this picture!
The SDG Academy Has Launched Free, Graduate-Level Courses on Sustainable Development, Urbanization and Natural Resources, Photo by <a href="https://visualhunt.com/author/88a5c3">NYCDOT</a> on <a href="https://visualhunt.com/re/710a7d">VisualHunt</a> / <a href="http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/2.0/"> CC BY-NC-ND</a>
Photo by NYCDOT on VisualHunt / CC BY-NC-ND

The SDG Academy online education platform recently launched a series of free online courses on topics ranging from sustainable development and urbanization to climate change and the use of natural resources. According to the description on its website, SDG Academy "creates and curates free, top-level courses on sustainable development for students around the world."

In dealing with a variety of subjects, each of these courses presents a current challenge for the planet - whether related to the increasing urban population or to human rights and the problem of feeding seven billion people - and possible solutions for the balance of human development. 

These are the courses currently available:

Some of the courses are now closed, but the recorded classes are still available online for free.

For more information about each course, click here

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Baratto, Romullo. "The SDG Academy Has Launched Free, Graduate-Level Courses on Sustainable Development, Urbanization and Natural Resources" [SDG Academy lança série de cursos online gratuitos sobre desenvolvimento sustentável, urbanização e recursos naturais] 22 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Carvalho, Guilherme) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/885028/the-sdg-academy-has-launched-free-graduate-level-courses-on-sustainable-development-urbanization-and-natural-resources/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »