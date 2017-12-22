The SDG Academy Has Launched Free, Graduate-Level Courses on Sustainable Development, Urbanization and Natural Resources

The SDG Academy online education platform recently launched a series of free online courses on topics ranging from sustainable development and urbanization to climate change and the use of natural resources. According to the description on its website, SDG Academy "creates and curates free, top-level courses on sustainable development for students around the world."

In dealing with a variety of subjects, each of these courses presents a current challenge for the planet - whether related to the increasing urban population or to human rights and the problem of feeding seven billion people - and possible solutions for the balance of human development.

These are the courses currently available:

Some of the courses are now closed, but the recorded classes are still available online for free.

For more information about each course, click here.