All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Taller Estilo Arquitectura
  6. 2016
  7. Canto Cholul Residence / Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Canto Cholul Residence / Taller Estilo Arquitectura

  • 13:00 - 14 December, 2017
  • Translated by Guilherme Carvalho
Canto Cholul Residence / Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Save this picture!
Canto Cholul Residence / Taller Estilo Arquitectura, © David Cervera
© David Cervera

© David Cervera

  • Architects Authors

    Víctor Alejandro Cruz Domínguez, Iván Atahualpa Hernández Salazar, Luís Armando Estrada Aguilar

  • Structure

    Taller Estilo Arquitectura; Ing. Rafael Domínguez Barjau

  • Colaborators Architects

    Silvia Cuitún Coronado, Jorge Escalante Chan Colaboradores: Paloma Ortiz Díaz, Alberto Góngora Brito
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© David Cervera
© David Cervera

"Humans should not try to conquer nature with technology, they should create architecture that is blessed by nature" Toyo Ito.

Save this picture!
© David Cervera
© David Cervera

Immersed In a ground of 2300 m2 containing around 60 trees, is located the Canto Cholul Residence, a project that aims to create a dynamic and formal living space between nature and architecture.

Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan

Curved walls made of local stone and pigmented cement embrace the trees and give a welcome into the house, creating paths through the trees and shadows that direct the users to the main access of the building.

Save this picture!
© David Cervera
© David Cervera

The residence is distributed in a "U" scheme and the social area that receives the user in a linear way: the living room, dining room, kitchen and service area with glass walls that provide a transparency to the covered terrace and to the central courtyard, a natural space that organizes and structures the project. The sequentially located rooms, even discreet in their connection to the courtyard, show their extroverted part by turning to the rest of the garden through the back, framing nature.

Save this picture!
© David Cervera
© David Cervera

A set of spaces configured towards the central courtyard, which surprises by the circular movement of its cover, somehow highlighting the characteristics of its surroundings. The terrace / playground area is incorporated into the architectural program but is not linked to the building, making it a living space inserted to fulfill its function without affecting the privacy of the users.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

Finally, the main room, directly related to the central courtyard, is composed of the bedroom, closet and main bathroom, all organized in such a way that ventilation and natural lighting make all the spaces pleasant both day and night.

Save this picture!
© David Cervera
© David Cervera

Shined and polished gray cement, blue and black pigmented cement, polished white cement, brushed white cement, cedar wood, stone and glass make the Canto Cholul Residence a simple dwelling in its materiality.

Save this picture!
© David Cervera
© David Cervera

The relationships between the built space and the preexisting landscape is emphasized through courtyards and corridors, some trees pierce the slabs to affirm the design hierarchy. The relation between ground-cover in gray cement forms the perfect frame for white cement walls that accentuate the essence of the house.

Save this picture!
© David Cervera
© David Cervera

Gardens of different dimensions, different vegetation, water and stone slopes give meaning to the place, understanding and affirming its topography. A carefully oriented project where one observes the simplicity and beauty of the interlacing of architecture, memory and nature.

Save this picture!
© David Cervera
© David Cervera
Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
