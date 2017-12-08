World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museum
  4. Mexico
  5. M+DA ARQUITECTOS
  6. 2017
  7. The Coffee Museum / M+DA ARQUITECTOS

The Coffee Museum / M+DA ARQUITECTOS

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The Coffee Museum / M+DA ARQUITECTOS
Save this picture!
The Coffee Museum / M+DA ARQUITECTOS, © Alan Morgado
© Alan Morgado

© Alan Morgado © Alan Morgado © Alan Morgado © Alan Morgado + 21

  • Architects

    M+DA ARQUITECTOS

  • Location

    Calle 3 & Av 3, Centro, 94500 Córdoba, Ver., Mexico

  • Author Architects

    René Morgado, Omar Hernandez Fuentes, Alejandro Arcos Muñoz, Octavio Cruz Rodriguez, Raul Sanchez Bouchot

  • Area

    178.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photography

    Alan Morgado

  • Director of Public Works of Córdoba Veracruz

    Jose Javier Medina Rahmne

  • Tourism Coordinator of Córdoba Veracruz

    Roxana Gonzales Ahumada

  • Municipal Mayor of Córdoba Veracruz

    MVZ Tomás Ríos Bernal
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Alan Morgado
© Alan Morgado

Text description provided by the architects. The proposal consists in working on the interior of a historic building in the center of Cordoba Veracruz; respecting the historical and architectural value of the building as it is located within the first city block and it is under the protection of the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH in Spanish). The general approach is to proceed with the second stage of the Coffee Museum in an area dedicated to Souvenirs, a Traveling Pavilion and a sensory garden, which will lead visitors to the end of the museum tour.

Save this picture!
Group Plan
Group Plan

The architectural concept of the proposal was based on relaying the significance of coffee as a representative ICON for the city of Cordoba Veracruz and looking for a contemporary and permeable language that would work with the existing columns and serve as a guideline to generate the modular composition of the entire pavilion in its permeable structure; maintaining respect for the historical and contextual heritage that the building has as a reference for a story.

Save this picture!
© Alan Morgado
© Alan Morgado

The architectural proposal of the pavilion is to propose a light space, which is visually and physically permeable and which will integrate all the elements that make up the Museum tour. The main structure is based on blacksmith modules in PTR and a natural textile braiding called "Henequen": a hard fiber from the Mexican agave leaf used for making ropes, cords and carpets; this textile replicates the fabric of the coffee sacks which due to its texture and color bring warmth to the space and also works as a bioclimatic sun block element by providing shade and directly blocking solar incidence.

Save this picture!
© Alan Morgado
© Alan Morgado

All the elements that make up the pavilion such as the modules, the structure and furniture were manufactured by hand which honors the good quality of workmanship and the importance of manual labor performed by the people of Cordoba.

Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
Foundation Plan
Foundation Plan

The Souvenirs area incorporates different modules made of wood that maintain a reticular composition inside a network system, which is highlighted by ironworks, and the modules are hierarchized by the effect caused by the textile located in the back which are highlighted by indirect light and providing warmth to the space as a result of the colors and natural textures of the materials.

Save this picture!
© Alan Morgado
© Alan Morgado

Finally, the main objective of this work is to give continuity to the museography which is offered by the Coffee Museum and include a space for the people of Cordoba and Tourists who visit it, thus allowing for a longer stay during the tour and generating a true sensorial experience, a memento in the collective memory of all visitors.

Save this picture!
© Alan Morgado
© Alan Morgado

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Museum Mexico
Cite: "The Coffee Museum / M+DA ARQUITECTOS" [MUSEO DEL CAFÉ / M+DA ARQUITECTOS] 08 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Santibañez, Danae) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/885017/the-coffee-museum-m-plus-da-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »