Michel Rojkind and Bjarke Ingels Describe the Recently Opened Foro Boca

The official inauguration for Foro Boca by Rojkind Arquitectos was held in Veracruz, México, gathering members of the local community as well as special guest Bjarke Ingels for a concert by renowned violinist Joshua Bell and the city's Philarmonic Orchestra.

The building—which serves as the new home for the Boca del Río Orchestra and its programs—became a public stage by projecting the concert in real time onto its facade for all citizens to enjoy from the public square.

We were able to join Michel Rojkind for the opening of Foro Boca, the project he and his team developed for over four years. In an exclusive interview for ArchDaily, Rojkind speaks about the challenges faced before and during the design and construction process, as well as the ones he expects to face in the future. Being a musician himself, he describes the relationship he has established between music and architecture and how the building's program influenced his design decisions.

In addition, Bjarke Ingels, an old friend of Rojkind's present at the opening, describes his experience of Foro Boca and the ways in which Rojkind's hand is strongly present in its design.

Watch the interview below, and click here to see the entire project.