Allies and Morrison Wins Competition to Restore and Renovate Clandon Park Mansion in Surrey

Save this picture! Clandon Park within the context of a historical landscape, seen for the first time from its roof level. Image © Allies and Morrison

British firm Allies and Morrison has been selected as the winners of an international competition to “restore, reimagine and rebuild” the historic Clandon Park mansion in Surrey, England, bringing the the National Park property back to life after it was badly damaged from a fire in 2015.

Selected from a star-studded shortlist, Allies and Morrison’s proposal was lauded by the jury for its bold yet balanced approach and ability to “respect the quality and character of the mansion house in its historic setting.” The jury found the proposal to be clear and thoughtful, while providing an appropriate level of drama and excitement.

Save this picture! Palladio room. Image © Allies and Morrison

“Finding the right architect to restore Clandon Park is a very significant milestone in Clandon Park’s history,” said Sandy Nairne CBE FSA, Trustee of the National Trust, former Director of the National Portrait Gallery and jury chair. “The fact that many hold Clandon close to their hearts has been on our minds when thinking about its future. The jury’s unanimous selection of Allies and Morrison was a result of their sensitive response to the brief, which matches the National Trust’s commitment to doing what’s best for the mansion, its surviving interiors and the wider estate.”

Save this picture! A re-imagined roof terrace directly above the Marble Hall. Image © Allies and Morrison

Save this picture! Clandon Park roof with scaffolding © National Trust Images, James Dobson

“Our approach is about balance; meticulously reinstating historically significant spaces while in others exploiting the extraordinary character of massive brick walls,” commented Paul Appleton, Partner at Allies and Morrison. “New floors and ceilings are slotted into this robust matrix to re-order and to redefine, but only just as much as is needed to create timeless spaces without erasing the marks of time. From a restored Marble Hall, through the series of grand rooms on the principal floor, to a soaring new space connecting the lower ground floor to a new roof-terrace, each element plays its own particular part.”

Save this picture! Gallery space with new floors, ceilings and walls slotted into the existing matrix of brick walls. Image © Allies and Morrison

Save this picture! Long section of the interior house revealing the balance of historically significant spaces and the retention of extraordinary brick walls. Image © Allies and Morrison

“It is hard to imagine an architectural project which bears more directly on the question of how we respond to our heritage,” Appleton continued. “We feel enormously privileged to work with the National Trust to unfold the story Clandon Park has to tell and to begin, together, to weave plans for its future around the extraordinary evidence of its past.”

Save this picture! South and East Fronts, Clandon Park © National Trust Images, John Miller

Save this picture! Looking up through the fire damaged building at Clandon Park, Surrey ©National Trust Images, Andreas von Einsiedel

Allies and Morrison will now work closely with the National Trust to develop the proposed concept into a final design. The architects have invited fellow finalist Purcell to join as conservation architect, with structural engineer Price & Myers and services engineer Max Fordham. A landscape architect will be selected following further development of the design.

The competition was organized by Malcolm Reading Consultants. Find all of the shortlisted proposals, here.

For more information, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/clandon-park.