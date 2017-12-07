World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. Lithuania
  5. YCL studio
  6. 2017
  7. The Greywall / YCL studio

The Greywall / YCL studio

  • 05:00 - 7 December, 2017
The Greywall / YCL studio
The Greywall / YCL studio, © Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

  • Architects

    YCL studio

  • Location

    Rasų g. 56, Vilnius 11351, Lithuania

  • Architects in Charge

    Tomas Umbrasas, Aidas Barzda, Tautvydas Vileikis

  • Area

    125.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj
Text description provided by the architects. A house that is recessed and hidden behind the continuous concrete wall. This wall becomes a part of the interior by creating the grey wall through the entire apartment and becomes a limit between common spaces and nature.

© Norbert Tukaj
Plan
Plan
© Norbert Tukaj
Plan
Plan

By entering the house you meet all three materials used in the interior: “the grey”, warm wood texture and “the white”. “The grey” becomes a path connecting second floor with the living space while the wood and white surfaces connect you with private areas on the second floor: master bedroom, two children rooms and bathroom. Same rule applies to the living space on the first floor - it feels that concrete wall passes through the interior space while everything else becomes neutral and creates conection between the dweller and the nature. Big windows give a light and shadow play on sunny days and all the secondary functions are hidden in the grey wall: stairs, utility room, second bathroom and kitchen become a part of this as well.

© Norbert Tukaj
Small sculptural details come to the interior with gentle touch. Hall mirror welcomes with distorted perspective look that softens lines in the overall design. Handrail creates a light path and almost invisibly touches the floor on the first floor. Mirror column in the living area hides a massive technical structure, but at the same time keeps the sence of a space through the reflections. Intersecting lines in master bathroom creates illusion of bigger space as it is in reality. All the small details create an interior ensemble as the architecture itself creates it in the exterior.

Section
Section

Big windows as big paintings enchant the monochromatic tones of the everyday life in the apartment. Day by day it becomes more personal and livelier.

© Norbert Tukaj
Cite: "The Greywall / YCL studio" 07 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/885003/the-greywall-ycl-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

