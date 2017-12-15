World
i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. China
  5. Robot 3
  6. 2017
  Ideal Space / Robot 3

Ideal Space / Robot 3

  19:00 - 15 December, 2017
Ideal Space / Robot 3
© Robot 3 Studio
© Robot 3 Studio

  • Architects

    Robot 3

  • Location

    Ting Tian Shou Si Dian (Chao Yang Jie), ZhongJie ShangQuan, Shenhe Qu, Shenyang Shi, Liaoning Sheng, China

  • Architect in Charge

    Fei Pan, Zhi Wang

  • Technical Support

    Dong Han

  • Client

    Ideal Space

  • Area

    265.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Robot 3 Studio
Text description provided by the architects. The location of the project is in Plaza66, Zhongjie Street, Shenyang.

Two walls were built in the house in the street, a wall divides inside and outside, a wall divides the left and right direction. The "Wall" is in our hearts all the time, giving us shelter, imprisonment, and hope.

The two walls create a dream, the wall is transparent, and the long wall is stretched.

The space between the walls is determined and blurred, but visible to each other. It is possible and hope, not imprisoned and closed. The long wall that stretches outside to the house is a guidance and the wall can be living, not just a divider or reference.

Sketches. Image © Robot 3 Studio
Sketches. Image © Robot 3 Studio

It is possible and hope, not imprisoned and closed.The long wall that stretches outside to the house is a guidance and the wall can be living, not just a divider or reference.

沈阳 Ideal Space 餐厅 / Robot 3工作室

