Ideal Space / Robot 3

+ 14

Architects Robot 3

Location Ting Tian Shou Si Dian (Chao Yang Jie), ZhongJie ShangQuan, Shenhe Qu, Shenyang Shi, Liaoning Sheng, China

Architect in Charge Fei Pan, Zhi Wang

Technical Support Dong Han

Client Ideal Space

Area 265.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Robot 3 Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The location of the project is in Plaza66, Zhongjie Street, Shenyang.

Two walls were built in the house in the street, a wall divides inside and outside, a wall divides the left and right direction. The "Wall" is in our hearts all the time, giving us shelter, imprisonment, and hope.

The two walls create a dream, the wall is transparent, and the long wall is stretched.

The space between the walls is determined and blurred, but visible to each other. It is possible and hope, not imprisoned and closed. The long wall that stretches outside to the house is a guidance and the wall can be living, not just a divider or reference.

