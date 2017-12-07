World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Small Scale
  4. United Kingdom
  5. JaK Studio
  6. 2017
  7. Spy Glass / JaK Studio

Spy Glass / JaK Studio

  • 15:00 - 7 December, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Spy Glass / JaK Studio
Save this picture!
Spy Glass / JaK Studio, © Nick Kane
© Nick Kane

© Nick Kane © Francesco Russo © Francesco Russo © Nick Kane + 57

  • Design Consultants

    Seymour Powell

  • Structural Engineers

    Car Ltd

  • Consulting Artist

    Alban Low

  • Lighting Designers

    Light IQ

  • Textile Designer

    Cliveworks

  • CDM2015 Advisor

    Fred Hurr BA Hons, MCICES, RFAPS

  • Specialist Concrete Manufacture

    GSSL Gunite and Shotcrete Services Limited

  • Vehicular Turntable

    UK Turntables Ltd
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Nick Kane
© Nick Kane

Text description provided by the architects. The idea for the ‘Spy Glass’ was to build a structure that has all the nostalgia of an original beach hut with a new physical form that would pay homage to the classic beach hut - an iconic symbol of the British seaside.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The Spy Glass is built on a recessed turntable allowing the transparent ‘picture window’ of the hut to be turned like traditional slot binoculars – this can be rotated in a 180-degree direction, via remote control, to face the sun, seascape or the bright lights of Eastbourne Pier, ‘reacting’ to daily life around it.

At the promenade end of the hut, there is a timber clad entrance door with an overhang formed by the cantilevered daybed inside. This cantilever has 2 porthole windows and an external shower head. The adaptability of the Spy Glass allows the hut can be used as a private beach hut.

Save this picture!
© Francesco Russo
© Francesco Russo

JaK Studio set about designing the beach hut using a combination of robust nautical materials. The hut sits on a heavy-duty vehicle turntable which enables it to rotate from east to west. The Spy Glass measurements are based on a traditional beach hut, with typical dimensions of 2 meters wide x 3 meters long x 3 meters high.

Save this picture!
© Francesco Russo
© Francesco Russo
Save this picture!
Structure Axonometric
Structure Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Nick Kane
© Nick Kane
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Other Small Scale United Kingdom
Cite: "Spy Glass / JaK Studio" 07 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884981/spy-glass-jak-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »