World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. bgp arquitectura
  6. 2017
  7. VV House / bgp arquitectura

VV House / bgp arquitectura

  • 11:00 - 7 December, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
VV House / bgp arquitectura
Save this picture!
VV House / bgp arquitectura, © Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

© Jaime Navarro © Jaime Navarro © Jaime Navarro © Jaime Navarro + 19

  • Architects

    bgp arquitectura

  • Location

    Ciudad de México, Mexico

  • Author Architects

    Bernardo Gómez-Pimienta, Luis Enrique Mendoza, Jesús Morones, Rafael Gamo

  • Area

    414.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Jaime Navarro

  • Collaborators

    Loreto Lara, Carolina Inostroza

  • Structure

    Colinas de Buen, Saturnino Hernández

  • Mechanical Engineering

    Arturo Guerra

  • Contractor

    Jesús Cabral

  • Screens

    Val y Val, Juan Carlos del Val

  • Computer Model

    Loreto Lara, Carolina Inostroza

  • Site Area

    317 m²
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in a suburb in the south of Mexico City, surrounded by houses trying to stand out from the environment, by their colour, textures and sloped roofs covered with tiles. To take the advantage of the excessive slope of the terrain, the design proposes most of the program below the street level. Leaving a low rise building façade with a green roof covered with medicinal vegetation.

Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

Leaving the garage and main entrance in the frontal restriction of the site, the access to the house is through a bridge that arrives at a structural core surrounded by the stair, descending to the social areas with a glass façade providing natural light to the inside; below there are bedrooms connected with the garden. The master bedroom is over the social area under the green roof.

Save this picture!
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section

The sustainable design collects and manages rainwater, reduces pollutants in the air, and improves the temperature in the house. Concrete, glass and vegetation are articulated to give a successful solution to a singular project that neutralizes itself in a complex environment.

Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "VV House / bgp arquitectura" 07 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884978/vv-house-bgp-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »