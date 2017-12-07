VV House / bgp arquitectura

+ 19

Architects bgp arquitectura

Location Ciudad de México, Mexico

Author Architects Bernardo Gómez-Pimienta, Luis Enrique Mendoza, Jesús Morones, Rafael Gamo

Area 414.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Jaime Navarro

Collaborators Loreto Lara, Carolina Inostroza

Structure Colinas de Buen, Saturnino Hernández

Mechanical Engineering Arturo Guerra

Contractor Jesús Cabral

Screens Val y Val, Juan Carlos del Val

Computer Model Loreto Lara, Carolina Inostroza

Site Area 317 m²

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in a suburb in the south of Mexico City, surrounded by houses trying to stand out from the environment, by their colour, textures and sloped roofs covered with tiles. To take the advantage of the excessive slope of the terrain, the design proposes most of the program below the street level. Leaving a low rise building façade with a green roof covered with medicinal vegetation.

Leaving the garage and main entrance in the frontal restriction of the site, the access to the house is through a bridge that arrives at a structural core surrounded by the stair, descending to the social areas with a glass façade providing natural light to the inside; below there are bedrooms connected with the garden. The master bedroom is over the social area under the green roof.

The sustainable design collects and manages rainwater, reduces pollutants in the air, and improves the temperature in the house. Concrete, glass and vegetation are articulated to give a successful solution to a singular project that neutralizes itself in a complex environment.