  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Science Center
  4. China
  5. CCTN Architectural Design
  6. 2016
  7. Tonghua Science & Cultural Center / CCTN Architectural Design

Tonghua Science & Cultural Center / CCTN Architectural Design

  • 22:00 - 19 December, 2017
Tonghua Science & Cultural Center / CCTN Architectural Design
  • Architects

    CCTN Architectural Design

  • Location

    Jiang Nan Da Jie, Dongchang Qu, Tonghua Shi, Jilin Sheng, China

  • Lead Architects

    Chen Yu

  • Area

    32612.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

    • Cooperative Design Team

      Shanghai Baoye Group Corp., Ltd.

    • Construction

      Preparation and Construction Office of Tonghua Science & Cultural Center
    Text description provided by the architects. The design shall first create the interaction between man and nature. The building is humble in the shape, and a penholder-like structure with the concaved in the middle and flying in both ends resembles the ridge of Tonghua mountain. The approach of "reckon blank as inked" has made the nature become the protagonist, the mountains become the terminal of the axis, thus allowing the building to harmonize with the nature and history.

    The interaction between "man and space" is also the emphasis of the design, presenting a visually enthusiastic interaction. Multi-zigzag building is complete and full of force, while the solid and virtual crystal shapes are just like the exploited jade. The metal facade featured by the cutting paper of the local Manchu in Tonghua affects every visitor with the synaesthesia and el amor shadows.

    Sections
    Sections
    By the space interpretation, the design eventually focuses on the interaction between "man and culture". In the flowing interior space, the spiral slopes are defined as the time tunnel, as the leads to the varied rooms and cultural experience, connecting the standing exhibition halls of nature, history and science. "Nature, passion and discovery" are the essay the building presents to the public concerning the cultural experience.

    Cite: "Tonghua Science & Cultural Center / CCTN Architectural Design" 19 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884961/tonghua-science-and-cultural-center-cctn-architectural-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

