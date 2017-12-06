Making of a Forest / Mjölk architekti

+ 47

Realization Kloboucká lesní

Concept Kloboucká lesní, Boysplaynice, Mjölk architekti

Graphic design Lenka Mičolová

Text description provided by the architects. Exposure of exhibition separates each photography topic into the independent space, even though together it generates outer cover. This double perception doesn´t show it all at once, but offers intimate room for each topic and together with fractional elements creates staged unit.

Unique inside surroundings of each cell complement main topics of exhibition. Objects are made of prefabricated wooden panels. Fractional elements are coated by non-woven fabric. The color of fabric responds to function of panels. Black serves for the space where we want to set dark, white on the contrary for the illuminated space.

Installation composed of panels breaks exhibition space into urbanized environment. Wooden construction made of panels repeats in rhythm and gives touchstones to exhibition hall. Besides exhibition objects there is also supplementary installation which can be used as furniture or building kit for the youngest visitors.