  Making of a Forest / Mjölk architekti

Making of a Forest / Mjölk architekti

  • 11:00 - 6 December, 2017
Making of a Forest / Mjölk architekti
Making of a Forest / Mjölk architekti, © BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

© BoysPlayNice

© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

Text description provided by the architects. Exposure of exhibition separates each photography topic into the independent space, even though together it generates outer cover.  This double perception doesn´t show it all at once, but offers intimate room for each topic and together with fractional elements creates staged unit.

© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice
Axonometric
Axonometric
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

Unique inside surroundings of each cell complement main topics of exhibition.  Objects are made of prefabricated wooden panels. Fractional elements are coated by non-woven fabric. The color of fabric responds to function of panels. Black serves for the space where we want to set dark, white on the contrary for the illuminated space.

© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

Installation composed of panels breaks exhibition space into urbanized environment. Wooden construction made of panels repeats in rhythm and gives touchstones to exhibition hall. Besides exhibition objects there is also supplementary installation which can be used as furniture or building kit for the youngest visitors.

© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice
Cite: "Making of a Forest / Mjölk architekti" 06 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884959/making-of-a-forest-mjolk-architekti/> ISSN 0719-8884

