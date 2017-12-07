World
  STANDARD 69 / CAPÓ estudio

STANDARD 69 / CAPÓ estudio

  13:00 - 7 December, 2017
STANDARD 69 / CAPÓ estudio
STANDARD 69 / CAPÓ estudio, © Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

© Gonzalo Viramonte

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Text description provided by the architects. We planned STANDARD 69´s concept as a gastronomic experience based in the product, with small sharing plates with flavors from around the world. A lively place with good music to enjoy with friends.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The idea was to create a place that delivered high quality food and service in a friendly and casual atmosphere

The interiors were designed using black marble and noble materials such as wood, stucco and brick textured painted walls.

Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

To turn the space into a more vivid and less rigid ambience, we put a strong focus on plants.

The interior lighting is very soft with spot lights pointing specific áreas and objects

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The restaurant has an alfresco area and a mezzanine to enjoy the view of the main dining room.

This place can be used as a private area closing the linen curtains, which also help with the acoustics.

Section 02
Section 02

There is an 8 seats bar facing the kitchen, where the customers can see the process and talk with the chefs in a very relaxed environment.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Cite: "STANDARD 69 / CAPÓ estudio" 07 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884955/standard-69-cap-estudio/> ISSN 0719-8884

