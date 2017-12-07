STANDARD 69 / CAPÓ estudio

+ 32

Architects CAPÓ estudio

Location Córdoba, Cordoba, Argentina

Author Architect Lucía Roland

Area 149.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Gonzalo Viramonte

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. We planned STANDARD 69´s concept as a gastronomic experience based in the product, with small sharing plates with flavors from around the world. A lively place with good music to enjoy with friends.

The idea was to create a place that delivered high quality food and service in a friendly and casual atmosphere

The interiors were designed using black marble and noble materials such as wood, stucco and brick textured painted walls.

To turn the space into a more vivid and less rigid ambience, we put a strong focus on plants.

The interior lighting is very soft with spot lights pointing specific áreas and objects

The restaurant has an alfresco area and a mezzanine to enjoy the view of the main dining room.

This place can be used as a private area closing the linen curtains, which also help with the acoustics.

There is an 8 seats bar facing the kitchen, where the customers can see the process and talk with the chefs in a very relaxed environment.