STANDARD 69 / CAPÓ estudio

-
Architects
-
LocationCórdoba, Cordoba, Argentina
-
Author ArchitectLucía Roland
-
Area149.0 m2
-
Project Year2017
-
Photographs
-
Concept
-
Branding
More Specs
Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. We planned STANDARD 69´s concept as a gastronomic experience based in the product, with small sharing plates with flavors from around the world. A lively place with good music to enjoy with friends.
The idea was to create a place that delivered high quality food and service in a friendly and casual atmosphere
The interiors were designed using black marble and noble materials such as wood, stucco and brick textured painted walls.
To turn the space into a more vivid and less rigid ambience, we put a strong focus on plants.
The interior lighting is very soft with spot lights pointing specific áreas and objects
The restaurant has an alfresco area and a mezzanine to enjoy the view of the main dining room.
This place can be used as a private area closing the linen curtains, which also help with the acoustics.
There is an 8 seats bar facing the kitchen, where the customers can see the process and talk with the chefs in a very relaxed environment.